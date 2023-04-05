Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us

Best Dog-Friendly Shopping Mall

Aspen Grove

Does your dog go wherever you go, no matter what? You're in luck: Every Fido and Fifi is admitted inside participating Aspen Grove businesses displaying a decal picture of mascot dog "Croix" in the window. There are rules that dog owners must follow, but the whole shopping center goes out of its way to welcome leashed or carrier-bound canine visitors with water dishes placed by shop doors, complimentary treats and even poop bags neatly stashed in the decorative planters lining the sidewalk. Next stop, dog park?

Best Dog Park

Barnum Dog Park

If you have a particularly rambunctious pup, head for this hill. Barnum Dog Park is somewhat bare-bones, with pebble landscaping rather than grass that tends to wear out your dog sooner, and it's consistently clean. With a gated area for small dogs, you won't have to worry about any larger dogs backing yours into a corner. What we love most about this park, though, is its clear view of the Denver skyline. The nearby gazebos present a chill place to kick back, and if you're looking to get some human exercise, you can walk Fido down to the Barnum Park Lake Reservoir.

Best Denver Park

Washington Park

Flickr/Jeffrey Beall

Craving the outdoors, but don't want to drive to the mountains? Get your nature fix at the 160-acre Washington Park. With two lakes and sprawling lawns with pristine trails, the park makes for an ideal outing any time of the year. There are two flower gardens (one a replica of George Washington's) that burst with color in the spring, and come summer, there are multiple recreational options, with tennis and basketball courts, grills for barbecuing, pedal boat rentals and several trails, including a 2.3-mile path circling the park. And don't forget your binoculars: Wash Park is a favorite for bird watching in Denver.

Best Place to Play Pickleball

Apex Pickleball Courts

At the Simms Street Recreation Center in Arvada, pickleball enthusiasts have their choice of playing the game indoors or outdoors, with the Marquardt-Miles Outdoor Pickleball Courts outside the rec center, and indoor drop-in games available from November through March. Players will appreciate the low cost and the chance to bring a group of friends to enjoy every dink, swoosh and thwack of the energetic game.

Best Disc Golf Course

Wondervu Disc Golf Course

Enjoy the views while you throw your disc at Wondervu Disc Golf Course. The course is just a quick jaunt into the foothills from Denver, providing a variety of holes not often seen at mountain disc golf courses and covering plenty of distance for those looking to escape into a game. Wondervu is making major improvements for the 2023 season, including adding more picnic tables and redesigning holes to make play even better.

136 Camp Eden Road, Coal Creek
303-717-3267
facebook.com/highaltitudediscgolf

Best Farm Experiences for Children and Adults

Yetman Family Farms

The Yetman family — the same crew that started the Horseshoe Market in Denver — made their next dream come true in 2021, when they restored an abandoned farmhouse on four acres in south Lakewood, near the Bear Creek Greenway, in search of a simpler, earthier way of life. Since then, they've created a sustainable farm with a compost pile, animals, a massive cutting-flower garden and a welcoming invitation to visitors for summer camps (2023 is sold out!), pick-your-own-flowers days, a cut-flower CSA program, tours and a fall festival.

2995 South Estes Street, Lakewood
303-519-7611
yetmanfarms.com

Best Place to Buy Pollinator-Friendly Garden Plants

Finding Nectar Nursery

If you've noticed fewer birds and bees in the backyard than you used to see, a good way to encourage them to come back is to put in a garden of plants that attract them: Pollinators go where the food is. Brad Kuhn's Finding Nectar Nursery makes it easy, because he only grows the pollinator-friendly plants that encourage cooperation among species; the bees, birds and butterflies eat heartily, then fly off to scatter pollen and seeds elsewhere. It's nature's way, and beautiful to look at, too.

15550 CO-72, Arvada
720-667-7854
findingnectar.com

Best Gardening Supply Store

Nick's Garden Center & Farm Market

Open since 1987, Nick's is a longtime staple that's much more than just a place to pick up plants, soil and shovels (though it has plenty of those, and much more to offer). In the fall, it's where families flock for freshly roasted green chiles and to pick out pumpkins for Halloween. It even has its own haunted house! In the spring and summer, there's a plentiful selection of fresh produce, and you can often catch live music when you visit. Then, come winter, it's all about Christmas trees and fresh wreaths. This is a store where shopping is more than an errand; it's an experience.

Best Plant Store

Plant Garage

Both indoor and outdoor plant lovers will need to pinch themselves upon entering Plant Garage, because it's simply a dream come true. Fill up on beginner and advanced care indoor plants as well as succulents at this spot, which also carries a wide variety of mulch and soil and even offers landscaping services. If you ever have an issue with a plant, snap a picture and send it to Plant Garage's Instagram (@plantgarage_denver) and you'll receive tips on how to revive it — or just take it to the store for advice. Fair warning: Any time you go in, you're sure to leave with a new plant.

Best Place to Buy Flowers

Rowdy Poppy

Kim Zimmerman founded this sustainability-focused floral design house and urban micro-farm in 2018. From special-occasion bouquets to weddings to its plant subscription service, Rowdy Poppy excels at making eye-catching creations with a modern, avant-garde aesthetic. While we love Rowdy Poppy's visual appeal, what really makes it stand out is Zimmerman's commitment to using both farmed and foraged local flora whenever possible and her drive to reimagine how the flower industry operates. Whether you're treating yourself or someone else, flowers from this online spot are a sure way to brighten any day.

303-862-0407
rowdypoppy.com

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation