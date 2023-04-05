Best Growth Spurt

It's hard not to love the Black- and woman-owned letterpress print shop, book store and design boutique Matter, hidden in the shadow of Coors Field. The design-savvy fortress of Rick Griffith and partner Debra Johnson is all business in the studio, but the expanding Shop at Matter retail store has given the place a face that people remember, filling a niche that doesn't exist anywhere else in Denver. Looking for books on activism, BIPOC artists, Black history, poetry, graphic design or typography? "Greedy Bisexual" patches? Boob magnets? Anti-racist coasters? Funny motel keychains? You've come to the right place. It's called Shop at Matter because it does.