Best Growth Spurt

From Colorado's own Drop City to the Diggers in California and the Shakers and Mennonites before them, cooperatives and communes built on a shared ideology are hardly new. In fact, the idea of Shared Ground — a cooperative sanctuary and co-working space for a gang of nonprofits and enthusiasts of yoga, queer or BIPOC causes, music-making, sustainable gardening, spirituality and more who have moved into an old church in northwest Denver — feels like a return to simpler times, and maybe it is. So be it: Groups supporting one another and working toward common ground in a shared space gives hope for the future. We can do this, yes we can.