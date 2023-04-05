Best Inclusive Playground

While adaptive equipment does exist in some playgrounds, it's usually limited to a few handicapped-accessible swings. But LuBird's Light Playground at Stanley Marketplace is for everyone, with spinners, treehouses and swings that accommodate wheelchairs; rolling slides; musical sensory play equipment, and smooth, easy-to-maneuver surfacing. Under its all-inclusive policy, children of all abilities are welcome to mingle, which is good for everyone, and a lesson in learning how to get along with friends who are different. It's just the kind of fun the Stanley stands by.