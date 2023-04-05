Best Maker Space

Making is fun, leading you on a direct path back to that childhood sense of play you feel like you've lost. How do you reclaim it? The multi-talented, crafty founders and overseers of Fruits of Our Labor, Jes Leffler and Tara Forman, can help in so many ways. They do craft parties. They do workshops and make craft kits. You come to them, or they come to you. For a price, you can rent their pop-up maker space at Taxi, or simply buy a drop-in pass and make use of the facility during open studio days. Creativity is there for the taking — and the making.