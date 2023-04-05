Navigation
Best Maker Space

Fruits of Our Labor

Making is fun, leading you on a direct path back to that childhood sense of play you feel like you've lost. How do you reclaim it? The multi-talented, crafty founders and overseers of Fruits of Our Labor, Jes Leffler and Tara Forman, can help in so many ways. They do craft parties. They do workshops and make craft kits. You come to them, or they come to you. For a price, you can rent their pop-up maker space at Taxi, or simply buy a drop-in pass and make use of the facility during open studio days. Creativity is there for the taking — and the making.

Taxi Maker Space
3515 Ringsby Court
fruitsofourlabor.co

Best Resurrection

Children's Library at the Central Library

On April 23, the Children's Library at the Central Library will finally reopen after a long closure owing to both the pandemic and an extensive building-wide renovation, and the updated facility will definitely prove worth the wait. The 10,000-square-foot space not only houses an impressive collection of more than 50,000 print and media materials geared to kids, but there's a dedicated play area for babies, low bookshelves, and interactive toys and activities.

