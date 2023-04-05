Best Non-Local Podcast About Denver

As racial-justice protests flooded Denver's streets in 2020, activists speculated that there were feds — or at least FBI assets — undercover in the crowds. As it turns out, they were right. Michael "Mickey" Windecker, who hung out with demonstrators and sometimes prodded them to more action, recorded countless hours of conversations with protesters and constantly communicated with FBI agents, who were paying him. Independent journalist Trevor Aaronson got his hands on these recordings, which he turned into the first season of Alphabet Boys, a riveting ten-episode series that's a must-listen for anyone concerned about social justice and law enforcement not just in Denver, but across the country.