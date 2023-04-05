Best Place to Buy Pollinator-Friendly Garden Plants

If you've noticed fewer birds and bees in the backyard than you used to see, a good way to encourage them to come back is to put in a garden of plants that attract them: Pollinators go where the food is. Brad Kuhn's Finding Nectar Nursery makes it easy, because he only grows the pollinator-friendly plants that encourage cooperation among species; the bees, birds and butterflies eat heartily, then fly off to scatter pollen and seeds elsewhere. It's nature's way, and beautiful to look at, too.15550 CO-72, Arvada
720-667-7854
findingnectar.com