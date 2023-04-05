Best Playground on Stilts

Arkins Court is dead, long live Arkins Promenade! Built atop repurposed telephone poles, this new, elevated walkway designed by Tres Birds rises just north of the RiNo ArtPark along the South Platte for a bird's-eye view of industrial-zone nature. At its highest point, the promenade soars to 28 feet high as it zigs and zags for 400 feet on the former roadway, providing elevated webbing to climb. On the ground level, relax at picnic tables or on porch swings and recycled milk-jug benches. Welcome to the new urban jungle.Between 35th and 38th streets on the former Arkins Court
