Best Podcast — Entertainment

Denver's Andy Frasco isn't just the frontman for his wildly popular band, Andy Frasco & the U.N.; he's also the host of his wildly popular podcast, Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast, which he began in 2018 and really ramped up during the pandemic. On his podcast, Frasco interviews fellow musicians such as Billy Strings, Michal Menert and Oteil Burbridge, as well as people in other industries, including NFL football player Ricky Williams and photographer Jay Blakesberg. If keeping people entertained helps to save the world, then Frasco is certainly doing his part, and doing it well.worldsavingpodcast.com