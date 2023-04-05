Best Podcast — News

We loved City Cast from the moment it debuted in Denver; it was the kind of smart, smart-aleck daily discussion this city needed, hosted by former Westword contributor Bree Davies and produced by Paul Karolyi, already a Best of Denver winner when we honored City Cast with a Best of Denver award in 2021, shortly after it went live. We loved it so much, in fact, that we not only gave it an award, we invited the City Cast crew to record in a Westword conference room once a week, simply because we wanted to eavesdrop on everyone they were talking to (excluding Westword's editor, who pops up every couple of weeks...we can hear her anytime). Since then, it's only gotten better, booking great guests and tackling important topics. City Cast is the true talk of the town.