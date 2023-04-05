Best Record Store

Wax Trax Records is a musical nirvana. The longtime Capitol Hill landmark offers every physical format imaginable, with walls of cassette tapes and a storefront filled with CDs. But it's the vinyl — still the best way to listen to music — that makes the space so divine. No matter the genre, Wax Trax has it, with bins of world and classical records nestling up against rows of blues, jazz and country. Of course, you'll find also rock and its many subgenres, including heavy metal. The local music section is a gem and is as eclectic as Denver's scene. Turntables allow people to check out any records they want, and Wax Trax staffers are always on hand to provide a deep-cut recommendation or ten.