Best Record Store

It can take hours to make your way through all the goods at this sprawling store, where you never quite know what you might find on any given visit. Sure, there are some firmly worded rules (cashiers will refuse to price any item without a tag, for example) and no dressing rooms, but it's a total adventure digging through the housewares, decor, shoes, color-coded clothing and everything in between at Mile High Thrift. It also offers 50 percent-off deals every day of the week (though Wednesday specials are limited to seniors), and while it used to be cash-only, it takes plastic these days. Go big or go home!