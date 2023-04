On April 23, the Children's Library at the Central Library will finally reopen after a long closure owing to both the pandemic and an extensive building-wide renovation, and the updated facility will definitely prove worth the wait. The 10,000-square-foot space not only houses an impressive collection of more than 50,000 print and media materials geared to kids, but there's a dedicated play area for babies, low bookshelves, and interactive toys and activities.