Best Celebration of Drag

Colorado Drag, Initiatives and Variety Awards

After the 2022 shooting at the Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ bar Club Q, celebrating the art of drag is more important than ever. Inspired by nightlife award shows, such as the Chicago Drag and Nightlife Awards (Gaggys) and New York's annual Glam Awards, Mile High drag entertainer, producer and philanthropist Jessica L'Whor created the Colorado Drag, Initiatives and Variety Awards (DIVAs) in 2018, and it's become an annual tradition that underscores the importance of uplifting artists who put their all into their work.

coloradodivaawards.com

Best LGBTQ+ Comedy Event and Podcast

Dyketopia

Lee Robinson and Kate McLachlan are proof that true creative comedians can make people laugh without punching down or hurting feelings. The duo's queer variety show, Dyketopia, has grown from its backyard beginnings to selling out the Oriental Theater, receiving a grant from Eventbrite and even hosting a festival on a farm that included friend speed dating and a petting zoo; it also expanded into a weekly podcast of the same name. Dyketopia involves game-show-esque features, improv, standup and more, and has been a huge success: Robinson and McLachlan have plans to take it to L.A. and New York later this year. We're fine with that, as long as they come back to the Mile High!

dyketopia.com

Best Comedy Club for Local and National Talent

Comedy Works

Comedy Works has been a testament to Denver's love of the comedy scene since it opened downtown in 1981, and there was just more to love when it added the Comedy Works South location in 2008. Comedy Works was named one of the top five comedy clubs in the country by USA Today and is a favorite of such comedy legends as Dave Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld and Chelsea Handler, but the venue also serves as a beacon for emerging talent, hosting events such as New Talent Night, New Faces Contest and Funny Final Four throughout the year. Under Wende Curtis's leadership, Comedy Works is the ultimate destination for comedy fans looking for the perfect balance of legendary performers and local talent.

Best Comedy Club Owned by a Comic

Denver Comedy Lounge

The Denver Comedy Lounge is RiNo's premier destination for high-quality comedy entertainment, thanks to the vision of its founder, standup comedian Ben Kronberg. With an impressive career highlighted by a standout performance at the 2007 HBO Aspen Comedy Festival and appearances on national platforms including Jimmy Kimmel Live and Comedy Central, Kronberg brings a wealth of experience, a keen eye for talent and a commitment to diversity to his club. Comedians, musicians and artists take the stage every weekend at 8 p.m.

3559 Larimer Street (at Colorado Sake Co.)
720-449-6963
denvercomedylounge.com

Best Intimate Improv Club

Chaos Bloom Theater

Since it opened in the Baker neighborhood in July 2020, Chaos Bloom has quickly become the city's top venue for small-scale improv comedy. Beyond providing nightly laughs with a diverse lineup of both local and national talent, Chaos Bloom has established itself as a breeding ground for comedic excellence through its comprehensive training center. Under director Amey Goerlich, a veteran of the NYC and L.A. comedy scenes, Chaos thrives on unpredictability; each improv show promises a unique experience, especially the eclectic Friday night performances that range from modern clowning to sketch comedy. And you can't beat the price of $5 for most shows.

Best Historic Comedy Club

The Bug Theatre

With a rich history dating back to its founding in 1912 as the Ideal Theater, the Bug Theatre has transformed through the decades into a premier mid-sized comedy venue. Purchased by artist landlords forty years ago and renamed for its affectionate nickname of "the Bug House," the Bug now thrives as a home for the arts, thanks to its commitment to accessibility, community engagement and affordable rental rates and ticket prices.

Best Affordable, High- Quality Comedy Club

Denver Comedy Underground

Denver Comedy Underground's welcome deal of pizza, a drink, easy parking and fantastic comedy for just $20 provides the perfect mix for a hilarious night out. Launched by Ben Bryant in 2019 and moved to Capitol Hill in September 2021, today the venue offers performances from Thursday through Saturday with an impressive lineup of emerging voices as well as nationally recognized comedians from such platforms as Netflix and Comedy Central. Bryant's commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment at an accessible price point, paired with Denver's rich comedic talent and enthusiastic audiences, makes Denver Comedy Underground the epitome of affordable, high-quality comedy.

Althea Center, 1400 Williams Street
303-578-9213
denvercomedyunderground.com

Best Boundary-Pushing Comedy Club

Denver's Dangerous Theatre

Dangerous Theatre has been a go-to for daring and innovative comedy since 2007, when Winnie Wenglewick moved here from Orlando to start the club. It's become known for its dedication to showcasing new, audacious works that challenge societal norms, as well as its Limit Breaker open-mic variety show on the first Sunday of each month, an uncensored platform that celebrates the unique voices of people living on the outskirts of society. Adding to its inclusive ethos, the Improv Shenanigans workshops on Tuesdays invite performers and improvisers of all skill levels to hone their craft in an environment that values creativity and diversity.

Best Local Version of a National Comedy Club

Denver Improv

As the local embodiment of the esteemed national comedy chain, the Denver Improv stands out not just for its lineup of big-time talent, but for its approach to fostering local laughs. Opting for collaboration over competition in a city bustling with comedic ventures, the Denver Improv has introduced Roast Battles as a platform for top regional comedians to showcase their skills, enhancing the local scene rather than overshadowing it.

Best Variety Comedy Club

RISE Comedy

Since its founding in 2011, RISE Comedy (formerly Voodoo Comedy Playhouse) has quickly become a go-to for a wide variety of comedy. Under the leadership of Stephen Wilder, Nick Armstrong and Josh Nicols, RISE caters to a broad spectrum of creative tastes, offering everything from improv and standup to sketch comedy, variety shows, drag comedy, clown performances and comedy festivals. This eclectic mix ensures that every visit is a unique experience, and beyond the laughs, guests can enjoy a full-service bar with local beer, wine and cocktails.

1260 22nd Street
risecomedy.com

