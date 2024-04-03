Best Comedy Club Owned by a Comic

Dangerous Theatre has been a go-to for daring and innovative comedy since 2007, when Winnie Wenglewick moved here from Orlando to start the club. It's become known for its dedication to showcasing new, audacious works that challenge societal norms, as well as its Limit Breaker open-mic variety show on the first Sunday of each month, an uncensored platform that celebrates the unique voices of people living on the outskirts of society. Adding to its inclusive ethos, the Improv Shenanigans workshops on Tuesdays invite performers and improvisers of all skill levels to hone their craft in an environment that values creativity and diversity.