Best Member Exhibits at a Co-op

Like the story of Casa Bonita itself, Next Gallery's annual exhibit devoted to the pink palace has taken some weird twists and turns over the years. Next now shares the same shopping center home as the famed eatertainment complex, which was closed for more than three years after the COVID shutdown and then was taken over by the creators of South Park. This year's show, with the theme How Do You Like Me Now?, was as strong as the previous six, full of creative work that vied for a grand prize: a table for six at Casa Bonita itself. No small beans, that, since some people are still on the waiting list ten months after Casa Bonita (sort of) reopened.