Best Member Exhibits at a Co-op

Pirate Contemporary Art was born in 1980, when several recent grads from Metropolitan State College were commiserating about the lack of local galleries eager to showcase contemporary work. Luckily, Denver at the time was all about bootstrapping, so they started their own group, and the co-op has grown over the decades to become a nonprofit, member-owned gallery where the most audacious and compelling of local pieces have a temporary home, and where those who appreciate such work can find it. The model has been impressively successful in the last forty-plus years; Pirate's continued participation in and influence over the local arts scene is testament to that.