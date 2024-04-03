Best Museum to Make You Think

The Museum of Contemporary Art has earned a reputation for exhibiting works that make visitors think in new ways. This year, the MCA turned a critical eye toward the archetype of the American cowboy in its show Cowboy, which included both loans and new commissions from 27 artists across the globe, including Asian American, Latinx and Native perspectives. The museum also looked at the American South through the lens of Black artists in the acclaimed traveling exhibition The Dirty South. Both shows exemplified how this museum continues to bring fresh perspectives to the city.