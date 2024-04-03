 Best Nomadic Theater Troupe 2024 | Phamaly Theatre Company | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Nomadic Theater Troupe

Phamaly Theatre Company

Who says you need a permanent theater space to make great art? The nomadic Phamaly Theatre Company had a trailblazing season last year. With productions ranging from Spring Awakening at Northglenn Arts to A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and culminating with Indescribable at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, Phamaly not only showcased its versatility across various stages, but also its unyielding commitment to disability-affirmative theater. The company's 2023 season underscored its mission to celebrate diversity within the human condition, transforming traditional narratives and audience perceptions alike.

303-365-0005
phamaly.org

Best New LGBTQ+ Theater Troupe

The Agenda Theatre

The Agenda Theatre has quickly become the city's premier LGBTQ+ theater troupe, offering groundbreaking productions that examine the queer experience. Founded by Danté J. Finley and Chloe Ryan, and sparked by the talent showcased in Benchmark Theatre's production of Stonewall, the company is dedicated to shaking up the theater scene with innovative storytelling and dynamic performances. Its mission to celebrate and explore the diverse narratives within the LGBTQ+ community through theater has already resulted in the successful staging of such unique shows as Mean Ghouls. With Rebecca Gorman O'Neill at the helm of new play development, Agenda is committed to introducing exciting new works that challenge societal norms and foster inclusivity.

instagram.com/the.agenda.theatre

Best Immersive Performance

Strange Natures
Control Group Productions

Produced by Control Group Productions, Strange Natures was a 75-minute dance party held in the historical DeLaney Homestead Historic District that married queer ecology with a candid narrative about our plastic-laden world. Directed by Caroline Sharkey and created by George Delaney and Elle Hong, the production delved into the present realities of climate change with both gravity and gaiety. Its unique format, comprising chaotic vignettes set in a transformed, bright, plastic ecosystem, pushed boundaries and invited audience interaction, making each performance a dynamic, shared experience.

controlgroupproductions.org

Best Adaptation of Napoleon's Story

The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts
Buntport Theater

Courtesy Buntport Theater Facebook page

While Ridley Scott's recent film adaptation took nearly three hours to capture Napoleon Bonaparte's epic saga, Buntport Theater managed to distill the emperor's life and downfall into a more captivating spectacle in substantially less time. The Death of Napoleon: A Play in Less Than Three Acts not only humorously explored the twilight years of one of history's most iconic figures on the small island of Saint Helena, but also looked at the broader implications of power, isolation and the human penchant for rewriting history. The ensemble's collaborative approach to storytelling and ingenious use of a compact stage space to bring Napoleon's complex persona to life made the play the year's best adaptation of his storied existence.

Best Chocolate Trip

The Pâtisserie
Theatre Artibus

The Theatre Artibus production of The Pâtisserie at the Savoy was a Willy Wonka journey for the theatrically adventurous and the cocoa-curious. This dark (chocolate) comedy — masterminded by the creative genius of Buba Basishvili, Meghan Frank, Tiffany Ogburn and Nicole Dietze — took audiences into the mind of a lone soldier navigating a bizarre factory where the taste of nostalgia is harvested from the memories of its workers. The play combined the sweetness of nostalgia with the bitterness of lost memories, and original music by David Rynhart and lighting by Sean Mallary amplified the haunting atmosphere, making The Pâtisserie an unforgettable dive into physical theater and the profound influences of nostalgia. With this bold production, Theatre Artibus left audiences hungry for more.

303-476-5920
theartibus.com

Best Holiday Show

Audacious Theatre Company

Forget your traditional holiday spectacles: Audacious Theatre Company's Drunk Christmas provides unmatched holiday revelry, giving A Christmas Carol a hilariously inebriated twist. This annual fundraiser goes beyond mere performance, immersing audiences in a retelling where the actors — and audience — are as spirited as the ghosts visiting Scrooge. Staged in the cozy confines of local bars, the production cleverly incorporates a drinking game, ensuring that every "Humbug" and carol sung is a cue for communal merriment, making it a holiday must-see.

audacioustheatre.com

Best Theater Bar

Town Hall Arts Center

Town Hall Arts Center enhances the theater-going experience with its unparalleled theater bar, ensuring that patrons enjoy a fully dimensional experience that extends beyond the stage. Under the vision of Savannah Reeves, THAC's director of patron and community engagement, the venue has transformed its bar with upgrades including digital menus, QR code pre-ordering and curated playlists. The diverse drink menu caters to all tastes, from budget-friendly wines and local beers to organic options and production-themed cocktails.

Best Season for a Theater Company

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

The Arvada Center

Under the artistic direction of Lynne Collins, the Arvada Center offered an impressive lineup last season, including thought-provoking productions of Our Town and The Laramie Project alongside crowd-pleasers such as Damn Yankees, Cinderella and the enchanting Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. These selections not only highlighted the state's top talent, but also underscored the center's commitment to a wide variety of programming. Building on the success of its 2023 season, the Arvada Center is poised to captivate audiences once again in 2024.

Best New Theater

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center

Miners Alley Performing Arts Center's $4.95 million transformation of the former Meyer Hardware into a state-of-the-art theater space is a testament to vision and community spirit, and signifies a monumental step toward making Golden a year-round cultural destination. The renovation project debuted with a 157-seat black box theater, a warm and welcoming lobby, an inviting bar and a versatile backstage area, setting a new standard for theater spaces.

1100 Miner's Alley, Golden
303-935-3044
minersalley.com

Best Theater Adaptation

The Savoy Denver

The Savoy Denver could be the crown jewel of adaptable, intimate theaters. Located in the historic Curtis Park neighborhood, this Victorian gem, built in 1889, has been thoughtfully renovated to honor its rich history while serving the modern needs of the community. Its second floor, once a bustling social hall, has been transformed into a versatile space that hosts an array of theater companies while also serving as the permanent home of Theatre Artibus.

