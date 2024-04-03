Best Nomadic Theater Troupe

Who says you need a permanent theater space to make great art? The nomadic Phamaly Theatre Company had a trailblazing season last year. With productions ranging from Spring Awakening at Northglenn Arts to A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and culminating with Indescribable at the Aurora Fox Arts Center, Phamaly not only showcased its versatility across various stages, but also its unyielding commitment to disability-affirmative theater. The company's 2023 season underscored its mission to celebrate diversity within the human condition, transforming traditional narratives and audience perceptions alike.303-365-0005
phamaly.org