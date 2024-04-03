Best Dispensary Deals

Finding pot from a respectable grower has become surprisingly hard if you're not ready to spend top dollar, but it's no joke to the Laughing Grass crew. Proud to serve quality cannabis without expensive marketing flair, the west Denver store believes its $30 eighths and $100 ounces stack up with other hitmakers charging twice that. After trying Laughing Grass’s in-house cuts of Banana strains and old-school favorites like AK-47, Sour Diesel and the CBD-heavy Harlequin, you’ll probably agree. On top of daily deals, Laughing Grass has been putting on promotions in 2024 that give customers free grams of hash with $40 purchases and BOGO flower on Fridays and Saturdays. Whether you’re trying to buy bulk amounts of rosin or stock up on flower, it’s hard to find greener pastures than this.