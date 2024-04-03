Best Dispensary for Flower

Dispensaries are slowly moving toward the universal selection of liquor stores, but their stock can still vary wildly, and prices even more so. Toss all of those worries in a sack the moment you enter Lakeshore Cannabis, though, because this Sloan's Lake pot shop has it all for those of us who love sniffing flowers. Growing operations like 14er, 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs, Meraki, Rare Dankness, Single Source and Verde Natural are all regular features on the menu, with plenty of more budget-conscious options, as well. Several top-shelf growers will likely be on sale when you visit, too, making Lakeshore's dank bouquets smell even better.