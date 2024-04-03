Best New Dispensary

After operating at 6853 Leetsdale Drive for almost ten years, the Center moved into a different neighborhood in 2023 — but its new digs aren't your typical storefront. The old brick building on South Broadway has been there since the late 1800s, serving as a firehouse until the 1970s. The Center's ownership put over $3 million into purchasing and renovating the building, which now hosts one of the area's best-stocked dispensaries. On top of getting high on history at the Center, you'll have your pick of Denver's most popular growers and extractors, including 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs, Iion, Lazercat, Locol Love, Mighty Melts, Single Source, Soiku Bano and more. And if you're trying to save a few bucks, the Center's internal growers aren't slouches, either.