Best Pre-Roll

Green Dot Labs is one of Colorado's best flower and extraction brands, which is made clear after you take a dry puff of the Boulder operation's Live Resin Rolls. Each pack of five half-gram joints is made with flower and resin combinations geared toward specific flavor profiles, so if your mouth didn't water from the gassy, tangerine notes of Reba Jam or the tongue-pinching sweetness of Peach Oblivion the first time, it definitely will with these. The small dog-walking size of the Live Resin Rolls perfectly encapsulates the flavor and potency Green Dot pumps out, but they can still be overpowering for new users. For those of us who can handle it, though, these strain-specific combinations of flower and resin are a welcome slap to the face — like a shot of concentrated juice in the morning — that keeps you high until happy hour.