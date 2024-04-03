Best Selection at a Dispensary

Colorado Harvest Company has been around since the medical marijuana days, and that experience shows through the menu. Rare and popular flower brands from across the state are available at all three Colorado Harvest stores, from 710 Labs to Indico, with other talent in the grower lineup like Green Dot Labs, Malek's Premium Cannabis, Melody Genetics, Single Source, Snaxland and Colorado Harvest's own garden. The hash list, headlined by 710, Green Dot, Mighty Melts and Single Source, among others, is just loaded. Fans of hydrocarbon extractions also have plenty to shop through, and seasoned edibles eaters will appreciate a long list of rosin-infused treats. And as one of the few stores to offer delivery in Denver and Aurora, you don't have to make the drive if you live in either city.