Best Sober Psychedelic Experience

Curious about the effects of psychedelics, but too nervous to take the full trip? Then the sober psychedelic experience at Denver Zen Den is for you. Founded by Michael Pottern, the Zen Den opened last December to share the healing effects of psychedelics...without the psychedelics. The sober experience involves lying on a BLISSpod, which vibrates to soothing music played through noise-canceling headphones, while a Lucia N°03 light (a hypnagogic lamp) flashes over your head, triggering the brain to form kaleidoscopic patterns similar to those seen during a DMT blast-off. The combination of light, vibratory and auditory therapy relaxes both mind and body, and the effervescent effects last for days afterward. It's the perfect alternative to psychedelics — and, unlike some people with DMT, you won't be insisting you're an interdimensional shaman afterward.