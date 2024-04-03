Best Strain

The chimera was said to have terrorized the ancient Greeks by flying down from the sky and scorching the land by breathing fire. That myth likely originated from a volcano in what is modern Turkey, but anyone who smokes Iion's Chimera today will be living that legend, because this shit is fire. Not just hot or worthy of praise. Fire. Vivid colors on Chimera's buds look like a blue and purple flame. The strain smells like a unique mixture of griddled dough, skunky tobacco and berry jam. And the high is upbeat, focused and creative. Reorganize the house, write a letter or get a little artsy; whatever activity you choose, Chimera livens it up. Add in a manageable comedown and munchies, and this is our favorite anytime toke of the year.iioncannabis.com