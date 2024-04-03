 Best Strain 2024 | Chimera by Iion Cannabis | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Strain

Chimera by Iion Cannabis

The chimera was said to have terrorized the ancient Greeks by flying down from the sky and scorching the land by breathing fire. That myth likely originated from a volcano in what is modern Turkey, but anyone who smokes Iion's Chimera today will be living that legend, because this shit is fire. Not just hot or worthy of praise. Fire. Vivid colors on Chimera's buds look like a blue and purple flame. The strain smells like a unique mixture of griddled dough, skunky tobacco and berry jam. And the high is upbeat, focused and creative. Reorganize the house, write a letter or get a little artsy; whatever activity you choose, Chimera livens it up. Add in a manageable comedown and munchies, and this is our favorite anytime toke of the year.

iioncannabis.com

Best Selection at a Dispensary

Colorado Harvest Company

Scott Lentz

Colorado Harvest Company has been around since the medical marijuana days, and that experience shows through the menu. Rare and popular flower brands from across the state are available at all three Colorado Harvest stores, from 710 Labs to Indico, with other talent in the grower lineup like Green Dot Labs, Malek's Premium Cannabis, Melody Genetics, Single Source, Snaxland and Colorado Harvest's own garden. The hash list, headlined by 710, Green Dot, Mighty Melts and Single Source, among others, is just loaded. Fans of hydrocarbon extractions also have plenty to shop through, and seasoned edibles eaters will appreciate a long list of rosin-infused treats. And as one of the few stores to offer delivery in Denver and Aurora, you don't have to make the drive if you live in either city.

Best Way to Celebrate at a Dispensary

Red Roots Rolling Co. Hash Holes

When it's time to celebrate a wedding, newborn or big promotion, don't settle for a penny pre-roll or homemade joint. A true celebration requires quality, presentation and elements we can't make on our own. And few people can make a hash hole like Kayne Perry. The founder of Red Roots Rolling Co., raised around the Kentucky tobacco fields, can only make around 75 of the 2.6-gram doughnut doinks a day, with two grams of selected flower and a 0.6-gram rosin snake placed in the middle. Meant to be shared with others or smoked over multiple sessions, Red Roots hash holes are like a fine cigar and should be treated as such, with humidity-controlled storage and a torch lighter. As more grower and extractor collaborations come to fruition for Red Roots, we can't wait to celebrate in 2024.

redrootsrolling.com

Best Dispensary for a Hash Head

Reefer Madness

Named after the beloved and incredibly ridiculous pot propaganda film from 1936, Reefer Madness stores have plenty of good flower — but it's safe to say these dispensaries are hash-crazy, too. Over the last couple of years, store manager Ryan Ashby has curated quite a selection of extractors on the shelf, from 710 Labs to Single Source and plenty in between. Reefer Madness receives limited drops and brand-new creations from Lazercat and Malek's Melts, with other popular rosin brands such as Big Heads Little Necks, Green Dot Labs, Mighty Melts, Mountain Select, Olio, Sunshine Extracts and Trichome Collective also on the menu. Wax, shatter, live resin, Rick Simpson Oil and vape cartridges are in heavy supply at Reefer Madness as well, so any dabber will find something they like. And with a new store opening on South Broadway last summer, you can now step into the madness on both ends of town.

Best Infused Flower

Locol Love Infused Flower

Hash-covered buds, also known as caviar or moon rocks, aren't anything new to dispensaries — but good ones are. Similar to pre-rolls, caviar's starting materials are rarely tip-top, but all of those worries go out the window with Locol Love. The Boulder-based cultivation is one of Colorado's top wholesale growers, with impressive cuts of Colorado Cream Soda, Minties, Monkey Berries and much more. Now you can get those same beautiful nugs with a frosty coat of solventless sift, collected in-house, for a few bucks extra. The high feels clean and supercharged, even for strong tolerances, and the kief sticks to the buds well enough for a slow burn. If you're looking to impress a cannabis connoisseur without breaking the bank or just want something stiff in case of emergency, this is a great choice.

locol-love.com

Best Rick Simpson Oil

710 Labs

Most people don't take Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) for a good time on a Friday night, but the medically focused extract is getting more use in the recreational market. Intended for medical patients and direct oral consumption, RSO is concentrated THC accompanied by a full spectrum of cannabinoids and plant compounds, so you want to be sure that the starting material is good — and few cannabis cultivations have starting material like 710 Labs. You can get syringes of RSO from one of Colorado's top flower and rosin brands for less than $25 at dispensaries, enabling easy infusion or oral consumption. Medical patients take high amounts of it for various ailments, but recreational users use it in smaller amounts for the concentrate's full spectrum of plant derivatives, which can bring a calmer high than THC distillate.

710labs.com

Best Vape Cartridge

DabLogic

Most hash pen and vape cartridge options are made with poor starting material and taste like flavored nicotine. Not DabLogic's. Made with a cartridge designed and patented by founder and Colorado hash legend Julian Casellas, DabLogic's rosin cartridges hit smoothly and manage to make us feel like we just took a dab or hit off a doughnut joint. That might sound easy, but the vast majority of vape carts, rosin included, fail to impress our tastebuds or high meter. In contrast, DabLogic brings the flavor and haymaker hit until the last drop is gone, and you can always count on rare genetics, from Chemmy Jones to Rainbow Disco.

verdenatural.com/pages/dablogic-how-were-different

Best Rosin Brand

Soiku Bano

Coloradans love their rosin, but extraction shelves and hash fridges are starting to look like the Buzz Lightyear aisle at Al's Toy Barn. Never content with being just one more face in the crowd, Soiku Bano takes an innovative, quality-first approach to dabbing, which keeps the Denver hash factory above the rest. Founded by brothers Xander Tabio and Jose Coto with Coto's wife, Claudia, and led by head extractor Tim Du, Soiku Bano blew us away with a Sour Diesel cold-cure rosin in 2023, and kept the momentum with its Soiku Sundaes. A two-gram ball of cold-cured rosin, covered with 1.5 grams of a rosin sauce drizzled on top, each terpy Soiku Sundae mimics the dessert in more ways than one. Whatever the Bano boys are pulling from, you know the result is worth waiting for payday.

soikubano.com

Best In-House Flower at a Dispensary

Verde Natural

Scott Lentz

Dispensary-grown flower doesn't dominate the shelf anymore, with the majority of house buds relegated to the middle shelf or discount bin. Verde Natural proves time and again that we can still find that internal dank without breaking the bank, however. Never scared to try something different or keep tradition alive instead of chasing trends, Verde sports rare finds like Creme OG, Hazel's Comet and Sour 2018, as well as incredibly grown versions of timeless pillars like GMO, Papaya and Wifi OG. You can find Verde's buds at dispensaries around Denver, but the best prices and selection are at the flagship store on East Colfax Avenue or the Hash House in Boulder, which is branded under Verde's solventless-extraction partner, DabLogic.

Best Dispensary for Flower

Lakeshore Cannabis

Dispensaries are slowly moving toward the universal selection of liquor stores, but their stock can still vary wildly, and prices even more so. Toss all of those worries in a sack the moment you enter Lakeshore Cannabis, though, because this Sloan's Lake pot shop has it all for those of us who love sniffing flowers. Growing operations like 14er, 710 Labs, Green Dot Labs, Meraki, Rare Dankness, Single Source and Verde Natural are all regular features on the menu, with plenty of more budget-conscious options, as well. Several top-shelf growers will likely be on sale when you visit, too, making Lakeshore's dank bouquets smell even better.

