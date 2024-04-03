Best Way to Dip Your Toes Into Psychedelics

Learning about the vast world of natural psychedelics takes time and motivation, but the right environment is just as important. For those of us who aren't huge on reading dense books with heavy text, Doses & Mimosas is here to teach over drinks and good times. The monthly event at Plant Magic Cafe provides attendees with natural (and magical) drinks made with blue lotus and amanita muscaria, two stimulating natural libations likely to make you smile. A small bar with mimosas and other drinks is included, with Plant Magic employees on hand to talk about psychedelics and Colorado's new decriminalization laws. Whether you're looking to learn, find a community or just want to have fun during brunch hours, Doses & Mimosas will provide. Buy a ticket and see for yourself.