Best Brewery to Take Visitors

Exploring the local beer scene is a must for anyone visiting Denver, but if you only have time for one stop, make it Bierstadt. This RiNo favorite also becomes the unofficial hangout for most industry folks when the city holds the occasional Craft Brewers Conference, or the yearly Great American Beer Festival. With three core German lagers, several seasonal brews and frequent collaboration lagers with brewery friends from around the globe, the balance between familiar perfection and something new is unparalleled.