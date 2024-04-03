Best Bus Line for Dining

While nearly all of RTD's more than fifty local bus lines pass by longtime restaurants and new haunts, neighborhood watering holes and destination breweries, the 44 stands out as a food lover's route. Traveling hourly from the 40th & Colorado RTD station to Wheat Ridge, it passes directly through a number of restaurant-filled hubs, including downtown, RiNo and LoHi. Favorite stops include Little Man Ice Cream, breakfast joint Sunny's, Cafe Brazil and My Brother's Bar, plus breweries, dives with cheap drinks and more.rtd-denver.com