Best Indian/Barbecue Mashup

Darryl Johnson has won awards for his barbecue, and cousins Jatin and Shivang Patel have a passion for Indian food, so when they decided to open a restaurant together in a former Outback Steakhouse, they combined their skills to create a mashup that we've fallen hard for. While there are items like cheese fries, burgers and fried chicken on the DJ's menu, it's the Indian-American combinations that really stand out. Try the Paneer Pboy, or opt for a barbecue plate of house-smoked meat topped with a slightly spicy masala sauce and an order of housemade naan on the side for the ultimate cuisine combo.