Best Instagram Pop-Up

The latest project from Tamir Danon, co-owner and head brewer at Novel Strand Brewing Company, is his love letter to the flavors of Israel offered with his trademark, no-nonsense approach to creating a menu: focusing on a few simple, well-executed items. While the Instagram crowd drools over Sambusak's custom towers of grass-fed lamb and beef on vertical spits, the real MVPs are his freshly made falafel and sauces. Between the tangy ahmba, spicy skhoug and creamy tahina, each bite builds on the previous one, leaving you hungry for seconds.instagram.com/sambusakskitchen