Best Location Change

For years, we made early-morning treks to La Fillette in the Hilltop neighborhood, delighting in its breakfast sandwiches and the cozy bakery's ability to perfect pastries — so when an imminent move was announced, it was bittersweet. But we had no reason to worry: La Fillette's new home is in an even more convenient location, and with a lot more space to work with, it now serves one of the best brunches in the city, with a menu that includes everything from omelets, quiche and French toast to a burger on a flaky croissant bun.