Best New Neighborhood Market

What happens when longtime hospitality pros decide to turn their attention to nourishing people via neighborhood markets instead? Very good things, it turns out. Husband-and-wife team Jake Riederer and Cecelia Jones became part-owners of Spinelli's after years in the restaurant industry and followed up that move by revamping a longtime market in Congress Park in 2023, giving the place new life with a smartly curated selection of household staples, specialty items, fresh produce, wine and a new deli counter with some top-notch sandwiches. Now they're getting ready to debut a third, brand-new market in Aurora that will also bear the Spinelli's name, and we're sure they'll do it proud.2620 East 12th Avenue
303-333-7094
spinellismarket.com