Best New Neighborhood Market

Phil Zierke knows bars. He worked at watering holes like Candlelight Tavern and the Horseshoe Lounge for years before opening Englewood Grand, a neighborhood spot that feels decades older than it is. In March 2023, he and his wife, Erika, added a second bar near the University of Denver — and decided not to give it a name. While other spots in the area cater to college students, this is a low-key place for anyone who simply wants to belly up and sip their cocktail of choice. And since no one should drink on an empty stomach, the bar also serves BYOB (that's bring your own (meat)balls or bread) spaghetti with house red sauce, and it's all-you-can-eat on Sunday and Monday.