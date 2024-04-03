 Best Oaxacan Food Truck 2024 | La Reyna Del Sur | Best of Denver® | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Denver | Westword
Best Oaxacan Food Truck

La Reyna Del Sur

La Reyna del Sur

If you spot a silver Airstream parked in front of a bar or beer joint in the metro area, get hungry. What Chef Ruben Hernandez is serving inside his shiny trademark trailer is a long list of Oaxacan classics straight from his home state's famed food culture in southern Mexico. One of those is the tlayuda: a crispy corn masa tostada the size of a steering wheel slathered with a black bean spread and topped with shredded quesillo, sizzling carne asada and chorizo sausage, pickled red onions and fresh avocado, with a side of dazzling orange habanero salsa. Exquisite banana-leaf chicken tamales, barbacoa street tacos, grilled nopales (cactus) and chile-roasted chapulines (similar to grasshoppers) are also perfectly prepared at La Reyna.

lareynadenver.com

Best New Food Truck

Doublewide

Chris Byard

Chefs Nathan Madson and Kevin Clay met each other several years ago while working in the kitchen at Mercantile Dining and Provision. After bopping around a few other Denver establishments, the two friends decided to venture out on their own and launched Doublewide last summer. Since then, the truck has managed to make a splash thanks to its crispy, lacy-edged smashburgers, but we also love its killer vegetarian mushroom sandwich that highlights the team's ability to turn simple ingredients into tasty creations. This year, Madson and Clay are planning to up the stakes with inventive tasting dinners and new dishes, and we can't wait to see what they've got cooking.

instagram.com/doublewide.co

Best Restaurant for a First Date

Point Easy

Molly Martin

Cozy but bright. Upscale but not fancy. Stylish but not overly trendy. Point Easy is a place that puts you at ease, which is exactly what you want when meeting someone for the first time. A pair of seats at the bar is the ideal setting for getting to know someone, with the buffer of friendly bartenders in case the conversation gets stale. Both the drinks and the food offer a little something for everyone, whether your date prefers a glass of wine and a plate of pasta, a cocktail and some fries for snacking or a spirit-free beverage with some shareable small plates. If you find yourself on a date with someone who can't enjoy a meal here, best move on to the next.

Best Cheap Date

Redeemer Pizza

Molly Martin

Dating in Denver is expensive, especially if you're on the apps, but a rendezvous at Redeemer will show your date you're hip and cool while showing your wallet some love, too. The team behind Dio Mio opened this pizzeria in 2021, and it delivers on its promise of serving "New York 2.0"-style pizza. It's thin and perfectly speckled from the cook with "no flop," as Dave Portnoy attested when he visited. The naturally leavened sourdough crust adds depth of flavor without being overly tangy. Expect classic pies and creative takes as well as seasonal creations. You can grab slices on the back patio, split a hoagie at lunch or, if you go on a Wednesday, enjoy 50 percent off bottles of wine.

Best Restaurant for a Breakup

Brasserie Brixton

Shawn Campbell

We love this spot's eclectic riffs on French bistro fare, but it also happens to be an ideal spot to break off your current relationship, with a serving of beef tartare or steak frites for good measure. Take Brixton's thumping hip-hop soundtrack in a space filled with boisterous diners and pair it with dinner at the bar, which puts you close to the exit. You can rest a little easier knowing you've left your date with the sympathetic ear of some of the city's best bartenders while you escape to the adjacent Yacht Club for a hot dog, a shot...and the possibility of meeting up with a new number one.

Best Restaurant for Late-Night Munchies

Gaia Masala & Burger

Molly Martin

It's true that the city's late-night dining scene took a big hit during the pandemic and has been slow to come back, but there are still options, and this one is a favorite no matter what time you're visiting. Gaia Masala started in Boulder, satisfying the nocturnal cravings of college students. Now it's doing the same for all of Denver, with a location in Capitol Hill that's open until 3 a.m. and one in the Union Station neighborhood that closes at 2 a.m. The mix of Indian and American fare on offer is wide-ranging, but our favorites include the cheesy lamb masala fries and the chicken tikka masala cheesesteak.

Best International Food Hall

Mango House

Candy Petrofsky

Among the resources at this refugee center founded by Dr. PJ Parmar are a pharmacy, a dentist, a family lawyer — and a handful of stalls serving international fare. There's Siri Tan's Urban Burma, where you can indulge in tea leaf salad, and Mohamad Alnouri's Jasmine Syrian Food, which serves dishes such as chicken shawarma and a sweet treat called Sooksay Snowballs. Bounce from Golden Sky Asian to Langano Ethiopian, Nepali Spice and Swahili BBQ Grill. Aurora is known for having the most diverse dining scene in the metro area, and at Mango House, you can experience that all in one place.

Best West African Restaurant

Akwaba Restaurant

Most of the African restaurants in and around Denver specialize in Ethiopian cuisine, but there are a handful where you can taste a wider variety of dishes from the biggest continent in the world. Cozy and welcoming, Akwaba is owned by Linda Essoh, who is originally from Côte d'Ivoire. The menu spans all of West Africa, taking inspiration from places like Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal with dishes like crispy red snapper, goat stew, and an Ivorian-style gumbo called kplala.

Best East Coast Transplant

Kawa Ni

Molly Martin

While we're often wary of restaurant transplants, there are exceptions, and Kawa Ni proves that a concept founded out of state can bring something new, exciting and downright delicious to Denver's dining scene without feeling forced or out of place. Chef/restaurateur Bill Taibe founded his Japanese izakaya-inspired eatery in Westport, Connecticut, in 2014. In November 2023, he brought it to LoHi and has fully embraced becoming a part of the neighborhood — while diners have fallen hard for Kawa Ni's dumplings, bao buns and inventive plates like the aptly named Addictive Cabbage and the shaved broccoli with ham, burnt honey and crunchy ra-yu.

Best West Coast Transplant

Reckless Noodle House

Molly Martin

Bryce Sweeney and his business partner, Mario Eckert, fell for the food of Southeast Asia while rock climbing in the region and opened Reckless Noodle in Seattle in 2018. Their cocktail bar background combined with a menu created by chef Kenny Lee, whose résumé includes notable Asian eateries Lionhead and Din Tai Fung, was a hit. They'd been eyeing an expansion to Denver when the pandemic hit, but finally debuted an outpost in Capitol Hill in December 2022, and it's proven to be a very good move for Mile High diners. On our must-try list: the caramelized prawns, ma la braised beef cheek noodles and the bo la lot, grilled beef in betel leaves.

Best Of Denver®

Best Of

