Best Philly Cheesesteak at an Iron Maiden Bar

Mesut Cetin has some pretty specific passions, and he's managed to combine them all in a bar that feels like a fever dream come to life. Christmas lights sparkle year-round as Iron Maiden concerts play on the television, and a huge collection of lava lamps glow from seemingly every corner. The food menu is an adventure, too, jumping from breakfast classics like French toast to typical bar fare like wings and burgers to dishes from Cetin's native Turkey. But a banner out front proclaims that Aspen Lodge also makes "the best Philly cheesesteak in a 666 mile radius," and while that's a bold claim, it's a damn good sandwich, made on soft bread with gooey melted cheese along with plenty of meat and caramelized onions.