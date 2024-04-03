Best Place to Drink If You Can't Get Into Casa Bonita

This bar, which officially poured its first drinks in 1951, has been around since before Lakewood even became a city (that happened in 1969) and pre-dates Casa Bonita by decades. It's well worn, just like the eatertainment spot was before its reboot, and is the kind of place where regulars randomly break out into sing-alongs and the bartenders really do know everyone's name. Plus, it also has some famed foods of its own, including solid green chile and a few unexpected bar snacks like deep-fried Tutu Rolls filled with ground pork, bean thread noodles, carrots, Chinese mushrooms and onions.