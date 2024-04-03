Best Taco Tuesday

There are taco specials aplenty in the metro area, but this food truck in a liquor store parking lot does them for just one dollar on Tuesdays, including the al pastor off the spit. These aren't small street tacos, either. Served on double corn tortillas, they're packed with protein and self-serve add-ons that include raw and sautéed onions, cilantro, lime, two different salsas, radish and roasted jalapeños. Don Carlos recently added a second deal: 99-cent al pastor tacos on Saturdays — quite the steal for a premium business day. Expect a line, but it moves quickly, as the team has really honed its skills over the past few months.5216 Marshall Street, Arvada