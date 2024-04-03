Best West Coast Transplant

Bryce Sweeney and his business partner, Mario Eckert, fell for the food of Southeast Asia while rock climbing in the region and opened Reckless Noodle in Seattle in 2018. Their cocktail bar background combined with a menu created by chef Kenny Lee, whose résumé includes notable Asian eateries Lionhead and Din Tai Fung, was a hit. They'd been eyeing an expansion to Denver when the pandemic hit, but finally debuted an outpost in Capitol Hill in December 2022, and it's proven to be a very good move for Mile High diners. On our must-try list: the caramelized prawns, ma la braised beef cheek noodles and the bo la lot, grilled beef in betel leaves.