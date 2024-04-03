Best Hard Rock Label

Oscar Russ founded Sailor Records in 2011 to release the debut album of his band Lords of Fuzz, but as his studio began to help out other bands, he realized he was on to something (as well as a tax write-off). Now the label lists fifteen bands that it represents, and locals know it's a big deal to be signed. With the tagline "Music We Believe In and Live By," Sailor Records focuses on quality over quantity, only signing bands that put in serious effort. For proof, take a listen to the release from local band Ipecac that the label put out last year.sailorrecords.com