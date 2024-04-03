Best Music for Fossil Hunting

Megatheria may be a new post-metal group, but the trio is playing some serious Ice Age instrumentals. The band's name references an extinct giant sloth that grew up to sixteen feet in length and last roamed the Earth about 11,700 years ago. That is, until guitarist Marc Christoforidis, bassist Matt Funk and drummer David Hindman resurrected it with the release of their debut album, Gateway, last May. The record is divided into five tracks, but the stoner-doom project is essentially one comprehensive piece, similar to Sleep's 1999 classic, Jerusalem (or the 2003 re-release, Dopesmoker). At just over ten minutes, "Hibernation" is the standout single. But we suggest listening to it in one sitting...while sifting through silt searching for fossils.megatheria.bandcamp.com