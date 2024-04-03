Best Music for Mountain Toking

In Plain Air is a three-piece psychedelic-rock band that began releasing music in 2022. It's just the thing to listen to when you're getting a little high...and you're already up high. The band's 2023 EP, Sunnyside, is a musical blend of dreamy guitar riffs that could easily send you into an alternate dimension (in a good way) when paired with the right strain. When your brain's buzzing, you want to avoid anything that might send you too far over the edge, but Plain Air's sonic sweet spot is sure to keep you in check.@inplainairband