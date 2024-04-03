Best Ticketed Summer Concert Series

You won't know who you're seeing, and you won't know where, but the mystery is part of the allure of buying a ticket to a SoFar Sounds show. The international concert company launched in London in 2009 and landed in Denver five years later. Community-oriented, SoFar often partners with local organizations such as the Dream Create Inspire Tour, Music Minds Matter and Colorado Public Radio. After performing with SoFar here, local artists such as Covenhoven and Dzirae Gold have performed in some of the company's other cities. SoFar artists are paid 70 percent of the concert's net profit, and we love it when an international organization really puts its money where its mouth is. Whether the show is in a yoga studio or a backyard, SoFar is so good.