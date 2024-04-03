Best Venue for Discovering New Bands

Perched at the corner of South Broadway and East Maple Avenue, the Skylark has a knack for hosting unfamiliar artists that easily become new favorites. One scroll through its website reveals an intriguing roster of under-the-radar musicians looking for their next big fan. The small stage upstairs in the Bobcat Club is the perfect place to catch a show during a night out on Broadway, and tickets are always on the cheaper end. Grab a drink, sit back and enjoy the tunes of Denver's independent musicians.