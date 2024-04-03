Best Delicious Date Night

Little Man ice cream has been a Denver favorite since 2008, when the first scoop was served from the company's iconic, 28-foot-tall milk can at 2620 16th Street. Eleven years later, the Factory, a 6,000-square-foot tasting room and kitchen, opened its doors on West Colfax, and tours of the facility, which are offered to individuals, couples and groups, are absolutely lip-smacking. Don't expect to learn how to duplicate any of the frozen delights: Little Man's recipes are a closely guarded secret. But visitors are treated to an inside look at the production process and receive as a reward an absolutely crazy amount of ice cream to take home with them. Talk about a love match.