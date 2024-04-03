Best Place to Be 30 Going on 13/Nostalgic Date Night

Walking into any of Skate City's four locations is like stepping into a nostalgic portal — only the other side actually lives up to your childhood memories, prices included. For $12, you'll get a two-hour session with skate or blade rentals, but the '90s birthday vibes are free. If the easy skating, classic arcade games and brightly colored carpet, dotted with shrapnel from cheese-covered pizza, don't take you back to a better time, then the hair-flailing music lineup on adults-only nights, held select evenings after 8 or 9 p.m., certainly will.skatecitycolorado.com