Love, Gilda Lets Gilda Radner Speak for Herself

The only advice I have to offer for getting through this life is this: When it all’s gone sour, go to YouTube and type “Gilda Radner talk dirty to the animals.” Up comes a number from the star’s 1979 Broadway show, two and a half ebullient minutes of young Radner, all crackpot smile and frizzed-out hair and hippy-dippy coveralls, jauntily suggesting we speak cruel filth to bunnies and hippos. It’s not just funny — it’s heartening, a synthesis of childish glee, libertine whimsy and show-tune professionalism so pure and daft that it can turn a whole day around. Watch her sashay stage left and right on the chorus, her arms swaying to accent the beat. What’s hilarious is her commitment to selling the song right, as if this doggerel ditty is a legitimate showstopper.

“Let’s Talk Dirty to the Animals” passes by in a flash, but it’s still more of a sustained Radner performance than you’ll see in most of Lisa D'Apolito’s Love, Gilda, the documentary appreciation of the Saturday Night Live dynamo. Like lots of docs about media personalities, Love, Gilda is often rushed and scattered, only rarely letting one of its vintage clips play out, always cutting away to something else. As a career overview, it’s less satisfying than just spending an hour online, pulling up highlights yourself.

But there’s more to stars than their clip reels. Crucially, D'Apolito has managed to make Radner’s own voice the voice of the film. Radner narrates, in a way, through her own audio diaries, plus some snippets of interviews and judicious excerpts from the audiobook of her perfectly titled — and just-barely posthumous — memoir, It’s Always Something. (Radner recorded the book a month before her death from cancer in 1989.) The voiceover is sometimes awkwardly spliced, but D'Apolito combines it with glimpses of Radner’s private home movies, personal photographs and samples of the performer’s thoughts from her handwritten journals, including witty poems. This shifts the film’s perspective someplace fresh: Rather than surveying Radner from afar, primarily through her work or the memories of the people she loved, we’re steeped in her mind and heart.