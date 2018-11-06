Peter Bogdanovich’s The Great Buster Sits Back and Gapes at a Legend

“It may not have been Houdini who said it, but what the hell,” Peter Bogdanovich says, in the voice of the Official Narrator, early in his joyous The Great Buster: A Celebration. He’s referring to the claim that the name Buster came from Harry Houdini, a friend of Keaton’s vaudevillian parents, who is purported to have offered it up as praise for the striking way the youngest member of the The Three Keatons took a tumble on stage — as a toddler. “That was a real buster!” the storied magician is said to have exclaimed.

Bogdanovich’s cheery uncertainty befits a film with the subtitle of A Celebration. He’s in print-the-legend mode, evangelizing a greater truth, one beyond mere fact-checking. Despite some talking-head testimonials from Carl Reiner, Johnny Knoxville, Leonard Maltin and Richard Lewis, The Great Buster at heart is an opportunity to hang with Bogdanovich as he screens favorite sequences from ol’ stone face’s 1920s two- and five-reel masterpieces. It’s a relaxed study of greatness, of exquisite physical comedy, of how’d-he-do-that stunt work, of a vigorous cinema artist who saw new and enduring possibilities for his medium. Unlike too many documentarians surveying the career of an artist, Bogdanovich lets his clips run long, surrendering the film to his subject.