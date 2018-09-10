Dennis Hopper's The Last Movie Is as Essential as Cinema Gets

A critical, financial, personal and possibly even spiritual catastrophe that with each passing day feels more like a masterpiece, Dennis Hopper’s The Last Movie is one of the great lost films of the 1970s. Upon its much-delayed release in 1971, the mind-altering neo-Western nearly ended its director-star’s career before seeming to vanish without a trace for decades. Or, perhaps more accurately, it did end his career. Hopper just managed to resurrect himself years later, painfully and slowly, mainly through supporting appearances as drug-addled weirdos.

Now restored and back on the big screen where it belongs, The Last Movie benefits from multiple viewings the way 2001: A Space Odyssey or Eraserhead or The New World do; you catch through lines and details you’d missed earlier, while also developing new mini-fascinations and obsessions. It’s the rare film that seems both clearer and completely different with each viewing. And like those aforementioned works, it has an immersive pull that makes you want to see it again — that demands you see it again. The representational fissures of cinema — the tension between the real and the imaginary, between imitation and inspiration — have been woven into its very fabric.

The director-star’s followup to the runaway success of Easy Rider, The Last Movie was based on a more classical screenplay (a good one, allegedly) by Stewart Stern, who had also written the James Dean/Nicholas Ray classic Rebel Without a Cause. (Hopper had become friends with the late Dean on the set of that film and Giant, and the young star’s death haunted him, as it also haunts The Last Movie.) Decamping to the remote village of Chinchero in Peru, 14,000 feet up in the Andes, with a crew, some of his closest pals, and (apparently) a mountain of drugs, Hopper improvised much of The Last Movie. He turned the story — about a self-destructive stunt coordinator’s alienation and ambivalence about his job, his affairs and his life — into a wild reverie on, among other things, alternate planes of existence. He then spent more than a year trying to edit the film at his ranch in Taos, New Mexico, amid a miasma of unchecked, drug-fueled hedonism. (There is an excellent documentary about this chaotic, destructive period in Hopper’s life, called The American Dreamer, which is also a lost classic. For a while there, The Last Movie was kind of like the Bermuda Triangle of cinema.)