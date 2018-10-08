EXPAND Robert Redford (left) as a courtly bank robber named Forrest Tucker and Sissy Spacek as Jewel, a horse-raising widow, in writer-director David Lowery’s The Old Man & the Gun. Eric Zachanowich/Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Robert Redford Twinkles as The Old Man & the Gun’s Career Crook

In its first fifteen minutes or so, writer-director David Lowery's The Old Man & the Gun looks on track to be that rarest of things, a Hollywood throwback every bit as good as what it's throwing back to. The film that follows proves engaging enough, a pleasurably breezy crime story and character study. But nothing in it measures up to its start, not even Tom Waits, as a wild-card member of a bank-robbing crew, telling a bleakly funny story involving a break-in and a Christmas tree.

That’s less a slight against the bulk of the film than it is praise for its kickoff, which finds Robert Redford, as a courtly bank robber, sitting down at a cafe with Sissy Spacek, playing the horse-raising widow he’s literally picked up while making a getaway. The two talk and flirt, both cagey yet curiously open, beaming at each other one moment and fighting to stay poker-faced the next. He tells her he’s in sales, but then, teasingly, writes down on a slip of paper what it is he really does. She takes that paper and for a breath looks terribly confused — then she pulls out her reading glasses. And then she doesn’t quite believe him, even as she seems both amused and frightened by the possibility.

Each beat of this plays out with exquisite delicacy, as does the exchange where the crook lays out, with exacting detail, how he’d rob this diner if it were a bank — and then takes it all back, letting her think he was joking. Through it all the two laugh and smile the awkward way people who have only just met are gushing inside with too much emotion. That’s always exciting to behold, but here it’s a pair of old-school, name-above-the-title, Oscar-hoarding movie stars doing the gushing, their radiance and charisma enriched by age, experience and familiarity. Both have been turning up on our screens lately, with Spacek playing spectral and batty in Castle Rock and Redford adding rumpled gravitas to the travails of Captain America, but only here do they truly get to turn on our screens, to fill them with light. In this enchanting, leisurely opening, they’re not just reminding us of why we’ve loved them before; they’re giving us reason to love them anew.