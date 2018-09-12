The Predator’s Pretty Smart About Being Such a Dumb Movie

The Predator, as The Predator keeps reminding us, isn’t really a predator at all. This agile intergalactic menace, with supernatural camouflage abilities and a propensity for dismembering its victims, is not some hungry alien beast looking to feed. It’s patient and sadistic, and lives for the pursuit — for the excitement of tracking prey, exploiting its weaknesses and killing it. As Olivia Munn’s evolutionary biologist Dr. Casey Bracket notes, it’s actually like “a sports hunter, or a bass fisherman.” The response from Sterling K. Brown’s cynical federal agent Will Traeger is swift: “Well, we took a vote. Predator’s cooler.”

That might give you an idea of the kind of movie The Predator is: clever in its proud and profound stupidity. All that ruminating about the nature of its monster isn’t there to serve some deep thematic end; it’s there to set up a punchline, and a good one at that. The movie is lightning-witted, often for the dumbest ends. Which, when you think about it, is an ideal level for a pseudo-franchise that never aimed for the sincere slaughter of the Alien films or the cheap thrills of the average slasher picture.

This latest entry, directed and co-written by onetime wise-ass action screenplay wunderkind Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys), wears its self-aware humor as a talisman against the predictability of its plot and the gratuitousness of its carnage. Our hero is Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook), a hyper-macho Army sniper on mission in Mexico whose team of soldiers is wiped out by a Predator. Quinn swipes the creature’s armor and helmet, and mails them back to himself in the U.S. When the package arrives at his suburban home, Quinn’s young autistic son Rory (Jacob Tremblay) opens it up and quickly manages to figure out the Predator’s technology and its language. His efforts, in turn, call other Predators — they’ve been coming to Earth for decades, apparently — to the boy’s suburban home.