Ask a Stoner: Why Doesn't 16th Street Mall Have More Dispensaries?

Dear Stoner: I was surprised to not see any dispensaries on Denver's 16th Street Mall when I visited the city. Why don't they have more marijuana stores there?
Piccard
Dear Piccard: There is one dispensary on 16th Street: Euflora, located at the southeastern tip of the mall. While there are other dispensaries a block or two off the mall as well, your point stands: Given all of the tourist action on that pedestrian strip, why aren't there more pot shops? Dispensaries thrive on tourist money, and could certainly use the help right now. Although 16th Street has no ban on dispensaries, there have never been more than two located on the strip at one time, and the other one closed over four years ago.
