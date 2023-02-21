Navigation
Marijuana

Ask a Stoner: Why Doesn't 16th Street Mall Have More Dispensaries?

February 21, 2023 5:43AM

Westword
Dear Stoner: I was surprised to not see any dispensaries on Denver's 16th Street Mall when I visited the city. Why don't they have more marijuana stores there?
Piccard

Dear Piccard: There is one dispensary on 16th Street: Euflora, located at the southeastern tip of the mall. While there are other dispensaries a block or two off the mall as well, your point stands: Given all of the tourist action on that pedestrian strip, why aren't there more pot shops? Dispensaries thrive on tourist money, and could certainly use the help right now. Although 16th Street has no ban on dispensaries, there have never been more than two located on the strip at one time, and the other one closed over four years ago.
Euflora is the last dispensary on 16th Street Mall.
Scott Lentz
The City of Denver has never been a fan of showcasing dispensaries in such heavily trafficked areas, and given all of the misdemeanors taking place on the mall every day, that's not likely to change. As much as I'd like to see a dispensary instead of another Ross Dress for Less on the 16th Street Mall, weed pushed at tourists wouldn't be good or affordable weed anyway.

Send questions to [email protected]
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.
