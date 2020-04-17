 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
4/20 Deals at Denver DispensariesEXPAND
Jacqueline Collins

4/20 Deals at Denver Dispensaries

Westword Staff | April 17, 2020 | 5:23am
AA

You thought a pandemic was going to stop the weed man? Think again. Nearly every dispensary in the Denver area has some sort of sale going on this weekend in honor of 4/20, and we're doing our best to track them all.

Here are many of the sales and promotions in the Mile High for 4/20. Some of them require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.

1136 Yuma
1136 Yuma Court
720-900-1136
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter

Related Stories

Affinity (must present coupon for deals)
7739 East Colfax Avenue
720-479-8458
$20 eighths
$10 off any ounce of flower
$10 off any 2 grams of concentrate
$90 for 1 ounce (med only)
$15 eighths (med only)
2 grams of shatter or wax for $25 (med only)
20 grams of shatter or wax for $250 (med only)

Aroma (must present coupon for deals)
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420
$60 and $99.99 ounces
$1.99 joints
$17.99 eighths
$19.99 quarter-ounces
$11.99 grams of wax
$8.99 grams of moon rocks
$11.99 500-milligram vape cartridges
Deals on select edibles

Back to the Garden
1755 South Broadway
720-583-2119
$99 and $101.99 ounces
$55 half-ounces
$23 eighths
$79.99 and $85 popcorn ounces
$41.99 ounces of shake
Buy 3 eighths, get the 4th for a penny
8 grams of wax and shatter for $95.99
10 percent off all edibles
Buy 1 Dabble edible, get another for 50 percent off
5 pre-rolls for $20 or $30
2 vape cartridges for $30

Berkeley Dispensary
5398 Sheridan Boulevard
720-310-8057
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter

Bgood
11 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
303-722-5239

11450 Cherokee Street, Northglenn
303-254-4200
100-milligram Wana Brand gummies for $15

Marijuana Deals Near You

Buddy Boy
Seven metro locations
$75 ounces if ordered online
$40 half-ounces if ordered online
$25 quarter-ounces if ordered online
$10 grams of wax and shatter
$25 and $35 grams of live resin
Buy 1 Incredibles edible, get another for 50 percent off
Seed & Smith Dart vape pods on sale for $18.50
$65 ounces if ordered online (med-only)
$35 half-ounces if ordered online (med-only)

Canna City
150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City
720-336-8689
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter
10 percent off entire store

Cherry Peak
4601 East Mississippi Avenue
303-386-3185
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter

Cross Genetics
Three metro locations
$4.20 grams of flower
$80 ounces
$3.50 pre-rolls
$14.20 for 1 gram of live resin
$16 500-milligram vape cartridges
$38 1-gram distillate vape cartridges
$70 ounces (med only)
$4.20 moon rock pre-rolls (med only)
25 percent off edibles (med only)
$8 grams of moon rocks (med only)
$420 ounces of live resin (med only)
$12 500-milligram distillate vape cartridges (med only)

Deals are being served at Ganja Gourmet for 4/20.EXPAND
Deals are being served at Ganja Gourmet for 4/20.
Scott Lentz

Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
$100 ounces
Eight pre-rolls for $25
8 grams of concentrate for $90
8 100-milligram edibles for $100

Denver Kush Club
2615 Welton Street
303-736-6550
$90 pre-packed ounces
$100 shelf ounces
Buy 1 gram of concentrate, get another 50 percent off
Buy 1 vape cartridge, get another 50 percent off
40 percent off edibles
$59 pre-packed ounces (med only)
$90 shelf ounces (med only)

Diego Pellicer (must present coupon for deals)
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-580-3726
$15 eighths
25 percent of exotic flower
$11.91 grams of wax and shatter
25 percent off all concentrate buckets
20 percent off select edibles

Euflora (must present coupon for deal)
Six Colorado locations; five metro
Buy 1 order of Dixie Tarts, get another for 50 percent off

Ganja Gourmet
1810 South Broadway
303-282-9333
$12 eighths
$80 ounces
$12 grams of concentrate
4 grams or more of concentrate priced at $10 per gram
Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges
$2 pre-rolls (med-only)
2 grams of wax and shatter for $25 (med only)
25 percent of all edibles (med only)
10 percent off diamonds  (med only)

Golden Meds
Three metro locations
$35 ounces of shake
$10 and $19 eighths
$35 grams of live resin
$10 500-milligram vape cartridges
$25 ounces of shake (med only)
$18 pre-packed eighths (med only)
$4 pre-rolls (med only)
$28 grams of live resin (med only)
$34 1,000-milligram edibles (med only)

Green Heart
19005 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
720-999-8919
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
Five infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
Two 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month

Green Sativa
8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights
303-284-1155
$95 ounces
$7 blunts
$8 infused joints
$11 grams of wax and shatter
$45 grams of bubble hash
$50 grams of rosin
2 vape cartridges for $22
$14 and $17 grams of distillate
$90 ounces (med only)
$40 popcorn ounces (med only)
6 joints for $18
$12 and $15 grams of distillate (med only)

Greenfields
1798 West Mississippi Avenue
303-455-1795
First 100 customers get BOGO eighths
$70 and $100 ounces
$4.20 pre-rolls
$55 ounces of shake
$20 grams of live resin
$20 1-gram vape cartridges of terp sauce
$30 710 vape pods
$15 edibles
First 50 customers get BOGO eighths (med only)
$90 ounces (med only)
$45 ounces of shake (med only)
$4 pre-rolls (med only)
$18 grams of live resin (med only)
$22 for two 500-milligram vape cartridges (med only)
Deals on select edibles (med only)

Groundswell Cannabis Boutique
3121 East Colfax Avenue
303-309-0078
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
5 infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
Two 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month

The Health Center
Three metro locations
$85 ounces
$45 half-ounces
$95 for half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of shatter or wax
$125 for half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of live resin
4 grams of live resin for $80
4 grams of shatter or wax for $55
$6 grams of kief
$5 pre-rolls
$7 kief pre-rolls
Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges

Herbal Alternatives
2568 South Broadway
303-955-1143
$100 ounces
10 pre-rolls for $42

High Level Health (must present coupon for deals)
Four metro locations
50 percent off all in-house concentrates
42 percent off all edibles
50 percent off all merchandise and accessories

High Street Growers
330 Federal Boulevard
720-583-0194
$99 and $101.99 ounces
$55 half-ounces
$23 eighths
$79.99 and $85 popcorn ounces
$41.99 ounces of shake
Buy 3 eighths, get the 4th for a penny
8 grams of wax and shatter for $95.99
10 percent off all edibles
Buy 1 Dabble edible, get another for 50 percent off
5 pre-rolls for $20 or $30
Two vape cartridges for $30

Kaya Cannabis
Three metro locations
30 percent off all edibles and concentrates

Levels
5201 West 48th Avenue
303-993-6424

389 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-954-9488
$90 ounces
8 grams of concentrate for $90
40 percent off Airpro cartridges
$50 popcorn ounces when you buy two (med only)
2 joints for $4.20 (med only)
40 grams of wax for $280 (med only)

Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
$110 ounces
Two 2-gram blunts for $30
Buy 1 Wana Brands 100-milligram edible, get the 2nd for 50 percent off
3 one-gram vape cartridges for $100
4 grams of live resin for $80 (med only)
2 vape cartridges for $30 (med only)

Lit
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333

2001 South Broadway
720-420-4444
$79 ounces
Max Pack — half-ounce of flower, 1 gram of live resin, 100-milligram gummies, 10-milligram cookies, 500-milligram vape cartridge, vape battery — for $79
Value Pack — eighth of flower, 1 gram of live resin, 100-milligram gummies, 10-milligram cookies — for $49

The Lodge
3944 North High Street
720-328-4539

82 South Federal Boulevard
303-945-4774
$75 and $99 ounces
$60 half-ounces
8 grams of wax and shatter for $110
4 king joints for $20
Buy 3 of the same product, get the 4th for a penny

Loud (must present coupon for deals)
5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-288-1118
Buy any eighth, get another for $1
$69.99 ounce
$97.99 mix-and-match ounce
$10 grams of wax
$12.60 grams of nug-run wax
$16.99 grams of distillate
$7.99 grams of moon rocks
$9.99 500-milligram vape cartridges
$7.99 edibles
$11.99 eighths (med only)
$11.63 grams of wax (med only)
$95 ounces; 2 ounces for $180 (med only)

Magic City Cannabis (med-only dispensary)
3819 Quentin Street
720-692-1539
$70, $90, $100 and $110 ounces
$25 ounces of shake
$10 and $20 vape cartridges
20 percent off select edibles

Mary Jane's House
3899 Quentin Street
303-307-4204
3 joints for $10
$89.99 ounces
$15 for 1 gram of wax or shatter
8 grams of wax and shatter for $96
Buy 1 ounce of premium flower and get a free bong
$15 eighths (med only)
$85 ounces (med only)
Buy 2 ounces of flower and get a free bong (med only)

Mile High Dispensary
1350 South Sheridan Boulevard
303-934-6337
25 percent off Incredibles edibles
10 percent off all edibles and topicals
25 percent off Clear vape cartirdges
Buy 1 Clear vape cartridge, get another for 50 percent off
$25 Seed & Smith Dart vape pods
1 gram of CBD concentrate and 1-gram vape cartridge for $55

Mighty Tree (must present coupon for deals)
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600

4755 Lipan Street
303-600-8961
$125 ounces
$20 eighths
Buy 3 grams of live resin for $60 apiece, get the 4th for a penny
15 percent off edibles
Location-specific bundle deals
$105 ounces (med only)
$18 eighths (med only)

MMJ America Downtown
2042 Arapahoe Street
720-531-5492
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
5 infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
2 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month

Northern Lights in Edgewater has select BOGO products all of April.EXPAND
Northern Lights in Edgewater has select BOGO products all of April.
Scott Lentz

Northern Lights Edgewater
2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
303-274-6495
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
5 infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
2 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month

OG Medicinals (med-only dispensary)
4995 Lipan Street
303-375-6652
Mix-and-match small bud ounces for $79
$1 pre-rolls with purchase of $4.20 or more
Four grams of select wax for $60

Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
$99 ounces
Deals on select edibles, concentrates and vape cartridges

Pig N' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
$15 grams of wax
$12 500-milligram vape cartridges
5 infused joints for $25
8 grams of live rosin for $240
$10 grams of wax (med only)
$28 1-gram vape cartridges (med only)
20 grams of live resin for $275 (med only)

PotCo (med-only dispensary)
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060
$50 ounces
2 ounces for $125
Buy 1 edible, get another for 20 percent off
20 grams of wax and shatter for $180

Reefer Madness
4401 East 46th Avenue B
303-322-3404
$90 pre-packed ounce
$126 shelf ounce
$10 grams of wax and shatter
$35 and $45 grams of live rosin
20 grams of wax or shatter for $220 (med only)

Sacred Seed
5885 East Evans Avenue
303-756-3762
$15 eighths
Up to 25 percent off edibles and concentrates
Three 1,000-milligram vape cartridges for $99

Southpark Farma
5715 Fairfax Street
303-289-3263
$80 and $100 ounces
10 percent off house flower
20 percent off rest of the store
$1 Keef Cola with any flower purchase

Spark
3900 East 48th Avenue
303-573-4800
$99 and $120 ounces
$55 and $65 ounces
Deals on select edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates
$75 ounces (med only)
$35 shake ounces (med only)
Deals on select edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates (med only)

The Stone
4820 Morrison Road
303-936-0111
$85 ounces
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$20 grams of live resin
$37 ounces of shake/trim
$15 500-milligram distillate cartridges
$20 grams of distillate
$20 1-gram distillate cartridges

Terrapin Care Station
Six metro locations
$45 and $75 half-ounces
2 packs of NFuzed gummies for $18
2 500-milligram terp-sauce cartridges for $65
20 percent off Escape Artist products

Timberline Herbal Clinic
3995 East 50th Avenue
303-322-0901
$78.63 (plus tax) ounces
$5 off all concentrates
4 grams of wax for $47.65 (plus tax)

Wolfpac Cannabis
74 Federal Boulevard
720-428-8697

2420 S Colorado Boulevard (med only)
720-255-2834
$45 pre-packed ounces
4 joints for $20
$42 Baller Bats
$42 quarter-ounce
$160 boutique ounce
Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges
25 percent off all products beside already-discounted items (med only)

Wellness Center of the Rockies
6853 Leetsdale Drive
720-941-8872
$15 eighths
$100 ounces
5 joints for $20
8 grams of wax and shatter for $80
$85 ounces (med only)
20 grams of wax and shatter for $215 (med only)

Know of more good deals around town? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.