4/20 Deals at Denver Dispensaries

You thought a pandemic was going to stop the weed man? Think again. Nearly every dispensary in the Denver area has some sort of sale going on this weekend in honor of 4/20, and we're doing our best to track them all.
Here are many of the sales and promotions in the Mile High for 4/20. Some of them require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.
1136 Yuma
1136 Yuma Court
720-900-1136
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter
Affinity (must present coupon for deals)
7739 East Colfax Avenue
720-479-8458
$20 eighths
$10 off any ounce of flower
$10 off any 2 grams of concentrate
$90 for 1 ounce (med only)
$15 eighths (med only)
2 grams of shatter or wax for $25 (med only)
20 grams of shatter or wax for $250 (med only)
Aroma (must present coupon for deals)
5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-286-0420
$60 and $99.99 ounces
$1.99 joints
$17.99 eighths
$19.99 quarter-ounces
$11.99 grams of wax
$8.99 grams of moon rocks
$11.99 500-milligram vape cartridges
Deals on select edibles
Back to the Garden
1755 South Broadway
720-583-2119
$99 and $101.99 ounces
$55 half-ounces
$23 eighths
$79.99 and $85 popcorn ounces
$41.99 ounces of shake
Buy 3 eighths, get the 4th for a penny
8 grams of wax and shatter for $95.99
10 percent off all edibles
Buy 1 Dabble edible, get another for 50 percent off
5 pre-rolls for $20 or $30
2 vape cartridges for $30
Berkeley Dispensary
5398 Sheridan Boulevard
720-310-8057
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter
Bgood
11 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood
303-722-5239
11450 Cherokee Street, Northglenn
303-254-4200
100-milligram Wana Brand gummies for $15
Buddy Boy
Seven metro locations
$75 ounces if ordered online
$40 half-ounces if ordered online
$25 quarter-ounces if ordered online
$10 grams of wax and shatter
$25 and $35 grams of live resin
Buy 1 Incredibles edible, get another for 50 percent off
Seed & Smith Dart vape pods on sale for $18.50
$65 ounces if ordered online (med-only)
$35 half-ounces if ordered online (med-only)
Canna City
150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City
720-336-8689
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter
10 percent off entire store
Cherry Peak
4601 East Mississippi Avenue
303-386-3185
$39 half-ounces
$39 ounces of shake
$15 grams of wax and shatter
Cross Genetics
Three metro locations
$4.20 grams of flower
$80 ounces
$3.50 pre-rolls
$14.20 for 1 gram of live resin
$16 500-milligram vape cartridges
$38 1-gram distillate vape cartridges
$70 ounces (med only)
$4.20 moon rock pre-rolls (med only)
25 percent off edibles (med only)
$8 grams of moon rocks (med only)
$420 ounces of live resin (med only)
$12 500-milligram distillate vape cartridges (med only)
Denver Dispensary
4975 Vasquez Boulevard
303-308-1111
$100 ounces
Eight pre-rolls for $25
8 grams of concentrate for $90
8 100-milligram edibles for $100
Denver Kush Club
2615 Welton Street
303-736-6550
$90 pre-packed ounces
$100 shelf ounces
Buy 1 gram of concentrate, get another 50 percent off
Buy 1 vape cartridge, get another 50 percent off
40 percent off edibles
$59 pre-packed ounces (med only)
$90 shelf ounces (med only)
Diego Pellicer (must present coupon for deals)
2949 West Alameda Avenue
720-580-3726
$15 eighths
25 percent of exotic flower
$11.91 grams of wax and shatter
25 percent off all concentrate buckets
20 percent off select edibles
Euflora (must present coupon for deal)
Six Colorado locations; five metro
Buy 1 order of Dixie Tarts, get another for 50 percent off
Ganja Gourmet
1810 South Broadway
303-282-9333
$12 eighths
$80 ounces
$12 grams of concentrate
4 grams or more of concentrate priced at $10 per gram
Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges
$2 pre-rolls (med-only)
2 grams of wax and shatter for $25 (med only)
25 percent of all edibles (med only)
10 percent off diamonds (med only)
Golden Meds
Three metro locations
$35 ounces of shake
$10 and $19 eighths
$35 grams of live resin
$10 500-milligram vape cartridges
$25 ounces of shake (med only)
$18 pre-packed eighths (med only)
$4 pre-rolls (med only)
$28 grams of live resin (med only)
$34 1,000-milligram edibles (med only)
Green Heart
19005 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora
720-999-8919
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
Five infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
Two 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month
Green Sativa
8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights
303-284-1155
$95 ounces
$7 blunts
$8 infused joints
$11 grams of wax and shatter
$45 grams of bubble hash
$50 grams of rosin
2 vape cartridges for $22
$14 and $17 grams of distillate
$90 ounces (med only)
$40 popcorn ounces (med only)
6 joints for $18
$12 and $15 grams of distillate (med only)
Greenfields
1798 West Mississippi Avenue
303-455-1795
First 100 customers get BOGO eighths
$70 and $100 ounces
$4.20 pre-rolls
$55 ounces of shake
$20 grams of live resin
$20 1-gram vape cartridges of terp sauce
$30 710 vape pods
$15 edibles
First 50 customers get BOGO eighths (med only)
$90 ounces (med only)
$45 ounces of shake (med only)
$4 pre-rolls (med only)
$18 grams of live resin (med only)
$22 for two 500-milligram vape cartridges (med only)
Deals on select edibles (med only)
Groundswell Cannabis Boutique
3121 East Colfax Avenue
303-309-0078
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
5 infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
Two 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month
The Health Center
Three metro locations
$85 ounces
$45 half-ounces
$95 for half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of shatter or wax
$125 for half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of live resin
4 grams of live resin for $80
4 grams of shatter or wax for $55
$6 grams of kief
$5 pre-rolls
$7 kief pre-rolls
Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges
Herbal Alternatives
2568 South Broadway
303-955-1143
$100 ounces
10 pre-rolls for $42
High Level Health (must present coupon for deals)
Four metro locations
50 percent off all in-house concentrates
42 percent off all edibles
50 percent off all merchandise and accessories
High Street Growers
330 Federal Boulevard
720-583-0194
$99 and $101.99 ounces
$55 half-ounces
$23 eighths
$79.99 and $85 popcorn ounces
$41.99 ounces of shake
Buy 3 eighths, get the 4th for a penny
8 grams of wax and shatter for $95.99
10 percent off all edibles
Buy 1 Dabble edible, get another for 50 percent off
5 pre-rolls for $20 or $30
Two vape cartridges for $30
Kaya Cannabis
Three metro locations
30 percent off all edibles and concentrates
Levels
5201 West 48th Avenue
303-993-6424
389 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-954-9488
$90 ounces
8 grams of concentrate for $90
40 percent off Airpro cartridges
$50 popcorn ounces when you buy two (med only)
2 joints for $4.20 (med only)
40 grams of wax for $280 (med only)
Life Flower Dispensary
4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale
720-389-7442
$110 ounces
Two 2-gram blunts for $30
Buy 1 Wana Brands 100-milligram edible, get the 2nd for 50 percent off
3 one-gram vape cartridges for $100
4 grams of live resin for $80 (med only)
2 vape cartridges for $30 (med only)
Lit
1630 Federal Boulevard
303-455-9333
2001 South Broadway
720-420-4444
$79 ounces
Max Pack — half-ounce of flower, 1 gram of live resin, 100-milligram gummies, 10-milligram cookies, 500-milligram vape cartridge, vape battery — for $79
Value Pack — eighth of flower, 1 gram of live resin, 100-milligram gummies, 10-milligram cookies — for $49
The Lodge
3944 North High Street
720-328-4539
82 South Federal Boulevard
303-945-4774
$75 and $99 ounces
$60 half-ounces
8 grams of wax and shatter for $110
4 king joints for $20
Buy 3 of the same product, get the 4th for a penny
Loud (must present coupon for deals)
5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City
303-288-1118
Buy any eighth, get another for $1
$69.99 ounce
$97.99 mix-and-match ounce
$10 grams of wax
$12.60 grams of nug-run wax
$16.99 grams of distillate
$7.99 grams of moon rocks
$9.99 500-milligram vape cartridges
$7.99 edibles
$11.99 eighths (med only)
$11.63 grams of wax (med only)
$95 ounces; 2 ounces for $180 (med only)
Magic City Cannabis (med-only dispensary)
3819 Quentin Street
720-692-1539
$70, $90, $100 and $110 ounces
$25 ounces of shake
$10 and $20 vape cartridges
20 percent off select edibles
Mary Jane's House
3899 Quentin Street
303-307-4204
3 joints for $10
$89.99 ounces
$15 for 1 gram of wax or shatter
8 grams of wax and shatter for $96
Buy 1 ounce of premium flower and get a free bong
$15 eighths (med only)
$85 ounces (med only)
Buy 2 ounces of flower and get a free bong (med only)
Mile High Dispensary
1350 South Sheridan Boulevard
303-934-6337
25 percent off Incredibles edibles
10 percent off all edibles and topicals
25 percent off Clear vape cartirdges
Buy 1 Clear vape cartridge, get another for 50 percent off
$25 Seed & Smith Dart vape pods
1 gram of CBD concentrate and 1-gram vape cartridge for $55
Mighty Tree (must present coupon for deals)
2268 South Delaware Street
720-642-9600
4755 Lipan Street
303-600-8961
$125 ounces
$20 eighths
Buy 3 grams of live resin for $60 apiece, get the 4th for a penny
15 percent off edibles
Location-specific bundle deals
$105 ounces (med only)
$18 eighths (med only)
MMJ America Downtown
2042 Arapahoe Street
720-531-5492
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
5 infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
2 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month
Northern Lights Edgewater
2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater
303-274-6495
$79, $125 and $160 ounces
5 infused joints for $30
4 grams of wax and shatter for $60
8 grams of wax and shatter for $100
4 grams of live resin for $95
8 grams of live resin for $160
2 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50
BOGO on select products all month
OG Medicinals (med-only dispensary)
4995 Lipan Street
303-375-6652
Mix-and-match small bud ounces for $79
$1 pre-rolls with purchase of $4.20 or more
Four grams of select wax for $60
Peak
260 Broadway
720-390-7804
$99 ounces
Deals on select edibles, concentrates and vape cartridges
Pig N' Whistle
4801 West Colfax Avenue
720-542-3437
$15 grams of wax
$12 500-milligram vape cartridges
5 infused joints for $25
8 grams of live rosin for $240
$10 grams of wax (med only)
$28 1-gram vape cartridges (med only)
20 grams of live resin for $275 (med only)
PotCo (med-only dispensary)
11101 East 51st Avenue
720-457-3060
$50 ounces
2 ounces for $125
Buy 1 edible, get another for 20 percent off
20 grams of wax and shatter for $180
Reefer Madness
4401 East 46th Avenue B
303-322-3404
$90 pre-packed ounce
$126 shelf ounce
$10 grams of wax and shatter
$35 and $45 grams of live rosin
20 grams of wax or shatter for $220 (med only)
Sacred Seed
5885 East Evans Avenue
303-756-3762
$15 eighths
Up to 25 percent off edibles and concentrates
Three 1,000-milligram vape cartridges for $99
Southpark Farma
5715 Fairfax Street
303-289-3263
$80 and $100 ounces
10 percent off house flower
20 percent off rest of the store
$1 Keef Cola with any flower purchase
Spark
3900 East 48th Avenue
303-573-4800
$99 and $120 ounces
$55 and $65 ounces
Deals on select edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates
$75 ounces (med only)
$35 shake ounces (med only)
Deals on select edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates (med only)
The Stone
4820 Morrison Road
303-936-0111
$85 ounces
$15 grams of wax and shatter
$20 grams of live resin
$37 ounces of shake/trim
$15 500-milligram distillate cartridges
$20 grams of distillate
$20 1-gram distillate cartridges
Terrapin Care Station
Six metro locations
$45 and $75 half-ounces
2 packs of NFuzed gummies for $18
2 500-milligram terp-sauce cartridges for $65
20 percent off Escape Artist products
Timberline Herbal Clinic
3995 East 50th Avenue
303-322-0901
$78.63 (plus tax) ounces
$5 off all concentrates
4 grams of wax for $47.65 (plus tax)
Wolfpac Cannabis
74 Federal Boulevard
720-428-8697
2420 S Colorado Boulevard (med only)
720-255-2834
$45 pre-packed ounces
4 joints for $20
$42 Baller Bats
$42 quarter-ounce
$160 boutique ounce
Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges
25 percent off all products beside already-discounted items (med only)
Wellness Center of the Rockies
6853 Leetsdale Drive
720-941-8872
$15 eighths
$100 ounces
5 joints for $20
8 grams of wax and shatter for $80
$85 ounces (med only)
20 grams of wax and shatter for $215 (med only)
Know of more good deals around town? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.
