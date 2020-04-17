4/20 Deals at Denver Dispensaries

You thought a pandemic was going to stop the weed man? Think again. Nearly every dispensary in the Denver area has some sort of sale going on this weekend in honor of 4/20, and we're doing our best to track them all.

Here are many of the sales and promotions in the Mile High for 4/20. Some of them require coupons to redeem (pick up a Westword or print out our e-edition for those); the dates, supplies and details of these deals vary at every dispensary. When in doubt, call ahead.

1136 Yuma

1136 Yuma Court

720-900-1136

$39 half-ounces

$39 ounces of shake

$15 grams of wax and shatter

Affinity (must present coupon for deals)

7739 East Colfax Avenue

720-479-8458

$20 eighths

$10 off any ounce of flower

$10 off any 2 grams of concentrate

$90 for 1 ounce (med only)

$15 eighths (med only)

2 grams of shatter or wax for $25 (med only)

20 grams of shatter or wax for $250 (med only)

Aroma (must present coupon for deals)

5433 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-286-0420

$60 and $99.99 ounces

$1.99 joints

$17.99 eighths

$19.99 quarter-ounces

$11.99 grams of wax

$8.99 grams of moon rocks

$11.99 500-milligram vape cartridges

Deals on select edibles

Back to the Garden

1755 South Broadway

720-583-2119

$99 and $101.99 ounces

$55 half-ounces

$23 eighths

$79.99 and $85 popcorn ounces

$41.99 ounces of shake

Buy 3 eighths, get the 4th for a penny

8 grams of wax and shatter for $95.99

10 percent off all edibles

Buy 1 Dabble edible, get another for 50 percent off

5 pre-rolls for $20 or $30

2 vape cartridges for $30

Berkeley Dispensary

5398 Sheridan Boulevard

720-310-8057

$39 half-ounces

$39 ounces of shake

$15 grams of wax and shatter

Bgood

11 West Hampden Avenue, Englewood

303-722-5239

11450 Cherokee Street, Northglenn

303-254-4200

100-milligram Wana Brand gummies for $15

Buddy Boy

Seven metro locations

$75 ounces if ordered online

$40 half-ounces if ordered online

$25 quarter-ounces if ordered online

$10 grams of wax and shatter

$25 and $35 grams of live resin

Buy 1 Incredibles edible, get another for 50 percent off

Seed & Smith Dart vape pods on sale for $18.50

$65 ounces if ordered online (med-only)

$35 half-ounces if ordered online (med-only)

Canna City

150 Eudora Drive, Commerce City

720-336-8689

$39 half-ounces

$39 ounces of shake

$15 grams of wax and shatter

10 percent off entire store

Cherry Peak

4601 East Mississippi Avenue

303-386-3185

$39 half-ounces

$39 ounces of shake

$15 grams of wax and shatter

Cross Genetics

Three metro locations

$4.20 grams of flower

$80 ounces

$3.50 pre-rolls

$14.20 for 1 gram of live resin

$16 500-milligram vape cartridges

$38 1-gram distillate vape cartridges

$70 ounces (med only)

$4.20 moon rock pre-rolls (med only)

25 percent off edibles (med only)

$8 grams of moon rocks (med only)

$420 ounces of live resin (med only)

$12 500-milligram distillate vape cartridges (med only)

EXPAND Deals are being served at Ganja Gourmet for 4/20. Scott Lentz

Denver Dispensary

4975 Vasquez Boulevard

303-308-1111

$100 ounces

Eight pre-rolls for $25

8 grams of concentrate for $90

8 100-milligram edibles for $100

Denver Kush Club

2615 Welton Street

303-736-6550

$90 pre-packed ounces

$100 shelf ounces

Buy 1 gram of concentrate, get another 50 percent off

Buy 1 vape cartridge, get another 50 percent off

40 percent off edibles

$59 pre-packed ounces (med only)

$90 shelf ounces (med only)

Diego Pellicer (must present coupon for deals)

2949 West Alameda Avenue

720-580-3726

$15 eighths

25 percent of exotic flower

$11.91 grams of wax and shatter

25 percent off all concentrate buckets

20 percent off select edibles

Euflora (must present coupon for deal)

Six Colorado locations; five metro

Buy 1 order of Dixie Tarts, get another for 50 percent off

Ganja Gourmet

1810 South Broadway

303-282-9333

$12 eighths

$80 ounces

$12 grams of concentrate

4 grams or more of concentrate priced at $10 per gram

Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges

$2 pre-rolls (med-only)

2 grams of wax and shatter for $25 (med only)

25 percent of all edibles (med only)

10 percent off diamonds (med only)

Golden Meds

Three metro locations

$35 ounces of shake

$10 and $19 eighths

$35 grams of live resin

$10 500-milligram vape cartridges

$25 ounces of shake (med only)

$18 pre-packed eighths (med only)

$4 pre-rolls (med only)

$28 grams of live resin (med only)

$34 1,000-milligram edibles (med only)

Green Heart

19005 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora

720-999-8919

$79, $125 and $160 ounces

Five infused joints for $30

4 grams of wax and shatter for $60

8 grams of wax and shatter for $100

4 grams of live resin for $95

8 grams of live resin for $160

Two 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50

BOGO on select products all month

Green Sativa

8411 North Pecos Street H, Federal Heights

303-284-1155

$95 ounces

$7 blunts

$8 infused joints

$11 grams of wax and shatter

$45 grams of bubble hash

$50 grams of rosin

2 vape cartridges for $22

$14 and $17 grams of distillate

$90 ounces (med only)

$40 popcorn ounces (med only)

6 joints for $18

$12 and $15 grams of distillate (med only)

Greenfields

1798 West Mississippi Avenue

303-455-1795

First 100 customers get BOGO eighths

$70 and $100 ounces

$4.20 pre-rolls

$55 ounces of shake

$20 grams of live resin

$20 1-gram vape cartridges of terp sauce

$30 710 vape pods

$15 edibles

First 50 customers get BOGO eighths (med only)

$90 ounces (med only)

$45 ounces of shake (med only)

$4 pre-rolls (med only)

$18 grams of live resin (med only)

$22 for two 500-milligram vape cartridges (med only)

Deals on select edibles (med only)

Groundswell Cannabis Boutique

3121 East Colfax Avenue

303-309-0078

$79, $125 and $160 ounces

5 infused joints for $30

4 grams of wax and shatter for $60

8 grams of wax and shatter for $100

4 grams of live resin for $95

8 grams of live resin for $160

Two 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50

BOGO on select products all month

The Health Center

Three metro locations

$85 ounces

$45 half-ounces

$95 for half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of shatter or wax

$125 for half-ounce of flower and 4 grams of live resin

4 grams of live resin for $80

4 grams of shatter or wax for $55

$6 grams of kief

$5 pre-rolls

$7 kief pre-rolls

Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges



Herbal Alternatives

2568 South Broadway

303-955-1143

$100 ounces

10 pre-rolls for $42

High Level Health (must present coupon for deals)

Four metro locations

50 percent off all in-house concentrates

42 percent off all edibles

50 percent off all merchandise and accessories

High Street Growers

330 Federal Boulevard

720-583-0194

$99 and $101.99 ounces

$55 half-ounces

$23 eighths

$79.99 and $85 popcorn ounces

$41.99 ounces of shake

Buy 3 eighths, get the 4th for a penny

8 grams of wax and shatter for $95.99

10 percent off all edibles

Buy 1 Dabble edible, get another for 50 percent off

5 pre-rolls for $20 or $30

Two vape cartridges for $30

Kaya Cannabis

Three metro locations

30 percent off all edibles and concentrates

Levels

5201 West 48th Avenue

303-993-6424

389 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood

303-954-9488

$90 ounces

8 grams of concentrate for $90

40 percent off Airpro cartridges

$50 popcorn ounces when you buy two (med only)

2 joints for $4.20 (med only)

40 grams of wax for $280 (med only)

Life Flower Dispensary

4966 Leetsdale Drive, Glendale

720-389-7442

$110 ounces

Two 2-gram blunts for $30

Buy 1 Wana Brands 100-milligram edible, get the 2nd for 50 percent off

3 one-gram vape cartridges for $100

4 grams of live resin for $80 (med only)

2 vape cartridges for $30 (med only)

Lit

1630 Federal Boulevard

303-455-9333

2001 South Broadway

720-420-4444

$79 ounces

Max Pack — half-ounce of flower, 1 gram of live resin, 100-milligram gummies, 10-milligram cookies, 500-milligram vape cartridge, vape battery — for $79

Value Pack — eighth of flower, 1 gram of live resin, 100-milligram gummies, 10-milligram cookies — for $49

The Lodge

3944 North High Street

720-328-4539

82 South Federal Boulevard

303-945-4774

$75 and $99 ounces

$60 half-ounces

8 grams of wax and shatter for $110

4 king joints for $20

Buy 3 of the same product, get the 4th for a penny

Loud (must present coupon for deals)

5385 Quebec Street, Commerce City

303-288-1118

Buy any eighth, get another for $1

$69.99 ounce

$97.99 mix-and-match ounce

$10 grams of wax

$12.60 grams of nug-run wax

$16.99 grams of distillate

$7.99 grams of moon rocks

$9.99 500-milligram vape cartridges

$7.99 edibles

$11.99 eighths (med only)

$11.63 grams of wax (med only)

$95 ounces; 2 ounces for $180 (med only)

Magic City Cannabis (med-only dispensary)

3819 Quentin Street

720-692-1539

$70, $90, $100 and $110 ounces

$25 ounces of shake

$10 and $20 vape cartridges

20 percent off select edibles

Mary Jane's House

3899 Quentin Street

303-307-4204

3 joints for $10

$89.99 ounces

$15 for 1 gram of wax or shatter

8 grams of wax and shatter for $96

Buy 1 ounce of premium flower and get a free bong

$15 eighths (med only)

$85 ounces (med only)

Buy 2 ounces of flower and get a free bong (med only)

Mile High Dispensary

1350 South Sheridan Boulevard

303-934-6337

25 percent off Incredibles edibles

10 percent off all edibles and topicals

25 percent off Clear vape cartirdges

Buy 1 Clear vape cartridge, get another for 50 percent off

$25 Seed & Smith Dart vape pods

1 gram of CBD concentrate and 1-gram vape cartridge for $55

Mighty Tree (must present coupon for deals)

2268 South Delaware Street

720-642-9600

4755 Lipan Street

303-600-8961

$125 ounces

$20 eighths

Buy 3 grams of live resin for $60 apiece, get the 4th for a penny

15 percent off edibles

Location-specific bundle deals

$105 ounces (med only)

$18 eighths (med only)

MMJ America Downtown

2042 Arapahoe Street

720-531-5492

$79, $125 and $160 ounces

5 infused joints for $30

4 grams of wax and shatter for $60

8 grams of wax and shatter for $100

4 grams of live resin for $95

8 grams of live resin for $160

2 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50

BOGO on select products all month

EXPAND Northern Lights in Edgewater has select BOGO products all of April. Scott Lentz

Northern Lights Edgewater

2045 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater

303-274-6495

$79, $125 and $160 ounces

5 infused joints for $30

4 grams of wax and shatter for $60

8 grams of wax and shatter for $100

4 grams of live resin for $95

8 grams of live resin for $160

2 500-milligram vape cartridges and battery for $50

BOGO on select products all month

OG Medicinals (med-only dispensary)

4995 Lipan Street

303-375-6652

Mix-and-match small bud ounces for $79

$1 pre-rolls with purchase of $4.20 or more

Four grams of select wax for $60

Peak

260 Broadway

720-390-7804

$99 ounces

Deals on select edibles, concentrates and vape cartridges

Pig N' Whistle

4801 West Colfax Avenue

720-542-3437

$15 grams of wax

$12 500-milligram vape cartridges

5 infused joints for $25

8 grams of live rosin for $240

$10 grams of wax (med only)

$28 1-gram vape cartridges (med only)

20 grams of live resin for $275 (med only)

PotCo (med-only dispensary)

11101 East 51st Avenue

720-457-3060

$50 ounces

2 ounces for $125

Buy 1 edible, get another for 20 percent off

20 grams of wax and shatter for $180

Reefer Madness

4401 East 46th Avenue B

303-322-3404

$90 pre-packed ounce

$126 shelf ounce

$10 grams of wax and shatter

$35 and $45 grams of live rosin

20 grams of wax or shatter for $220 (med only)

Sacred Seed

5885 East Evans Avenue

303-756-3762

$15 eighths

Up to 25 percent off edibles and concentrates

Three 1,000-milligram vape cartridges for $99

Southpark Farma

5715 Fairfax Street

303-289-3263

$80 and $100 ounces

10 percent off house flower

20 percent off rest of the store

$1 Keef Cola with any flower purchase

Spark

3900 East 48th Avenue

303-573-4800

$99 and $120 ounces

$55 and $65 ounces

Deals on select edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates

$75 ounces (med only)

$35 shake ounces (med only)

Deals on select edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates (med only)

The Stone

4820 Morrison Road

303-936-0111

$85 ounces

$15 grams of wax and shatter

$20 grams of live resin

$37 ounces of shake/trim

$15 500-milligram distillate cartridges

$20 grams of distillate

$20 1-gram distillate cartridges

Terrapin Care Station

Six metro locations

$45 and $75 half-ounces

2 packs of NFuzed gummies for $18

2 500-milligram terp-sauce cartridges for $65

20 percent off Escape Artist products

Timberline Herbal Clinic

3995 East 50th Avenue

303-322-0901

$78.63 (plus tax) ounces

$5 off all concentrates

4 grams of wax for $47.65 (plus tax)

Wolfpac Cannabis

74 Federal Boulevard

720-428-8697

2420 S Colorado Boulevard (med only)

720-255-2834

$45 pre-packed ounces

4 joints for $20

$42 Baller Bats

$42 quarter-ounce

$160 boutique ounce

Deals on select edibles and vape cartridges

25 percent off all products beside already-discounted items (med only)

Wellness Center of the Rockies

6853 Leetsdale Drive

720-941-8872

$15 eighths

$100 ounces

5 joints for $20

8 grams of wax and shatter for $80

$85 ounces (med only)

20 grams of wax and shatter for $215 (med only)



Know of more good deals around town? Send information to marijuana@westword.com.