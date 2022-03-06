Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: My Favorite Party! I've Already Asked for 4/20 Off!

March 6, 2022 9:10AM

The 4/20 celebration at Civic Center Park in 2013, after legalization. Click to view the complete slideshow.
The 4/20 celebration at Civic Center Park in 2013, after legalization. Click to view the complete slideshow. Photo by Brandon Marshall
The 4/20 celebration will return to Civic Center on April 20, 2022. Euflora has secured a preliminary event permit for the park on Wednesday, April 20, according to Denver Parks and Recreation, and the Denver-based dispensary chain plans to bring back the free FlyHi 420 Festival on the unofficial marijuana holiday.

Although the FlyHi 420 Festival is still working on its performance lineup, organizer Ashley Chubin says that sponsors, vendors and musicians are currently being locked in. Past performers at the 4/20 Fest and the 4/20 Rally that preceded it included 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Lil Wayne, the Original Wailers and T.I., among others.

With plans to run later into the night than previous 4/20 celebrations at Civic Center, organizer Ashley Chubin says that this festival will serve as a celebratory reunion for Colorado's marijuana community. "We want to go a little bit bigger this year," she explains. "The past two years have been a bummer for everyone, and the 420 Fest really brings happiness out in people."

Judging from the comments on the Westword Facebook post of the 420 news, readers agree. Says Luis:
I've already asked for the day off! My favorite holiday.
Suggests Adam:
After a two-year HIGHatus.
Notes Jeff: 
They have had a 420 event in the park for more than twenty years.
Adds Joe:
 Good, maybe now people won't trash the place! Worst thing is how people just litter at the event.
Wonders Joseph: 
Can we get a guy to dress up like Eric Cartman and fuck with the hippies finally>
Responds Connor: 
Since this event always seems to attract a bunch of out-of-state Juggalos, can we at least do it right this year and book Insane Clown Posse?
Concludes Jaymie: 
Welcome back! Can't wait.
Will you be at Civic Center Park on 4/20? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
