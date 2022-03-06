Reader: My Favorite Party! I've Already Asked for 4/20 Off!

Although the FlyHi 420 Festival is still working on its performance lineup, organizer Ashley Chubin says that sponsors, vendors and musicians are currently being locked in. Past performers at the 4/20 Fest and the 4/20 Rally that preceded it included 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Lil Wayne, the Original Wailers and T.I., among others.
With plans to run later into the night than previous 4/20 celebrations at Civic Center, organizer Ashley Chubin says that this festival will serve as a celebratory reunion for Colorado's marijuana community. "We want to go a little bit bigger this year," she explains. "The past two years have been a bummer for everyone, and the 420 Fest really brings happiness out in people."
