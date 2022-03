Reader: My Favorite Party! I've Already Asked for 4/20 Off!

I've already asked for the day off! My favorite holiday.



After a two-year HIGHatus.



They have had a 420 event in the park for more than twenty years.

Good, maybe now people won't trash the place! Worst thing is how people just litter at the event.



Can we get a guy to dress up like Eric Cartman and fuck with the hippies finally>



Since this event always seems to attract a bunch of out-of-state Juggalos, can we at least do it right this year and book Insane Clown Posse?

Welcome back! Can't wait.

The 4/20 celebration will return to Civic Center on April 20, 2022. Euflora has secured a preliminary event permit for the park on Wednesday, April 20, according to Denver Parks and Recreation, and the Denver-based dispensary chain plans to bring back the free FlyHi 420 Festival on the unofficial marijuana holiday.Although the FlyHi 420 Festival is still working on its performance lineup, organizer Ashley Chubin says that sponsors, vendors and musicians are currently being locked in. Past performers at the 4/20 Fest and the 4/20 Rally that preceded it included 2 Chainz, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, Lil Wayne, the Original Wailers and T.I., among others.With plans to run later into the night than previous 4/20 celebrations at Civic Center, organizer Ashley Chubin says that this festival will serve as a celebratory reunion for Colorado's marijuana community. "We want to go a little bit bigger this year," she explains. "The past two years have been a bummer for everyone, and the 420 Fest really brings happiness out in people."